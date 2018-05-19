Big Maple still proving he's Big Ace. James Paxton's complete game lifts Mariners to another win

James Paxton has hit a groove.
He didn’t strike out 16 batters. Eight this time.
He didn’t throw a no-hitter. Three this time.
But with a Seattle Mariners bullpen that had been teetering on struggling and surviving, Paxton’s complete-game of mostly dominance against the Detroit Tigers in a 7-2 victory on Saturday at Safeco Field continued to cement the Big Maple’s status as their Big Ace.
This was Paxton’s first start in Seattle since throwing the Mariners’ sixth no-hitter in team history last week on his native Canadian soil in Toronto.
This is the third time Paxton has pitched at least seven innings in his past four starts. He now has half of the Mariners’ six outings of seven-plus innings so far this season. The Mariners improved to 26-19 with their second consecutive win.
And Paxton had plenty of run support.
Start with Jean Jean the “hit collector” as general manager Jerry Dipoto prefers to call him.
Jean Segura rocked his third home run of the season in the first inning and then was just a couple of feet short of his second homer the next inning, settling instead for an RBI triple and a 3-0 Mariners lead. He later added a sacrifice fly.
Since his good friend, Robinson Cano, broke his finger on a hit-by-pitch on Sunday and later his 80-game drug suspension from MLB, Segura has shouldered a load, batting .414 (12-for-29) since Cano’s been out.
This felt like a matter of time. The Mariners’ lineup seemed like a ticking time of offense with how hard they had hit Tigers starter Mike Fiers.
Combining with Segura’s hits, Ben Gamel had solo home run (his first of the season) to stake the Mariners to a 3-1 lead after two innings.
But they had yet to take off until the sixth.
It began much like the Mariners’ five-run seventh to erase the Tigers’ 4-0 lead on Friday. Kyle Seager drew a walk and Ryon Healy followed with a base hit.
As they’ve been saying lately – keep the lineup moving.
Mike Zunino followed with one of his better at-bats in a while. It wasn’t a crushing home run like he did a couple times last week in Toronto, but he stuck with an outside fastball off the plate for a line drive the other way to score a run.
After Guillermo Heredia, who tripled his previous at-bat, drew a walk to load the bases, Dee Gordon showed why they call him “The Flash.”
His chopper up the middle deflected off of reliever Artie Lewickie’s glove and the ball grounded into right field. And about the time Nicholas Castellanos got to it, Gordon was sliding into second base with a double. He’s really fast.
That pushed the Mariners’ lead to 7-2.
And that was plenty for Paxton, who threw a season-high 117 pitches for the three-hitter. He allowed two runs, one walk with eight strikeouts. The long mistake came in the second inning when veteran Victor Martinez smoked a 1-0 fastball over the left-field wall.
In the Flash
You just have to see it.
Dee Gordon is really, really fast.
He sent a chopper up the middle just off pitcher Artie Lewickie’s glove, which forced Tigers second baseman Dixon Machado to have to switch directions.
Gordon got a double off of that.
Because by the time Tigers right-fielder Nicholas Castellanos picked up the ball, Gordon was just a few feet away from sliding into second base with the two-run hit.
That gave the Mariners a 7-2 lead in the sixth inning.
And Gordon needed that. He had been 1-for-19 entering that AB over the past five games.
Though maybe there was something to that speed. The Mariners talked about his move from center field to second base amid Robinson Cano’s suspension might help him have more stamina throughout the game, not having to chase balls all around the outfield and bang into walls anymore.
A couple of takeaways:
Holy Haniger
Mitch Haniger took a leap into the Safeco Field stands, and he didn’t even get any garlic fries or grasshoppers.
He did hang on to the baseball, though.
In something out of the incredible, Haniger jumped near the short wall in foul territory in right field. It undercut his legs in midair and sent him flipping into the stands, inadvertently kicking a fan in the head on his way down.
Yet, somehow he hung on for the catch and leaped out of the seats quickly to throw to the plate, though the umpires ruled the play dead with Niko Goodrum getting to third base.
That was the second out of the inning and pitcher James Paxton followed with a strikeout to end the fifth.
Somehow Haniger escaped without significant injury.
Just check it out:
