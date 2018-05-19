Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger, center, is caught in a run-down between Detroit Tigers first baseman John Hicks (55) and second baseman Dixon Machado during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Seattle. Haniger was out on the play. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
Seattle Mariners

Must see: Mariners' Mitch Haniger leaps, flips into stands for incredible catch

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

May 19, 2018 07:49 PM

SEATTLE

Mitch Haniger took a leap into the Safeco Field stands, and he didn’t even get any garlic fries or grasshoppers.

He did hang on to the baseball, though.

In something out of the incredible, Haniger jumped near the short wall in foul territory in right field. It undercut his legs in midair and sent him flipping into the stands, inadvertently kicking a fan in the head on his way down.

Yet, somehow he hung on for the catch and leaped out of the seats quickly to throw to the plate, though the umpires ruled the play dead with Niko Goodrum getting to third base.

That was the second out of the inning and pitcher James Paxton followed with a strikeout to end the fifth.

Somehow Haniger escaped without significant injury.

Just check it out:

