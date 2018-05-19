Must see: Mariners' Mitch Haniger leaps, flips into stands for incredible catch

Mitch Haniger took a leap into the Safeco Field stands, and he didn’t even get any garlic fries or grasshoppers.
He did hang on to the baseball, though.
In something out of the incredible, Haniger jumped near the short wall in foul territory in right field. It undercut his legs in midair and sent him flipping into the stands, inadvertently kicking a fan in the head on his way down.
Yet, somehow he hung on for the catch and leaped out of the seats quickly to throw to the plate, though the umpires ruled the play dead with Niko Goodrum getting to third base.
That was the second out of the inning and pitcher James Paxton followed with a strikeout to end the fifth.
Somehow Haniger escaped without significant injury.
Just check it out:
.@M_Hanny17—are you SERIOUS?!#TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/K7N8Ss8rPW— Mariners (@Mariners) May 20, 2018
*tips cap*— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 20, 2018
