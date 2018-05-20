Mitch Haniger: 'He hung it and I was able to put a good swing on it'

Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger talks about his game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Seattle's eventual 3-2 11-inning victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
