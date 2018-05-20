Mariners' Jean Segura discusses walk-off hit to beat Tigers in extra-innings

Mariners shortstop Jean Segura says a win like this shows the heart their team has. His walk-off hit to right field in the 11th inning scored Dee Gordon in the Mariners' 3-2 victory. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com