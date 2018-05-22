Mariners place Dee Gordon on 10-day disabled list with fractured toe, recall Daniel Vogelbach

The Seattle Mariners only had so many Gold Glove second basemen on the roster.
So now what?
They placed Dee Gordon on the 10-day disabled list because of a fractured right big toe, a move retroactive to Monday.
To take his place on the active roster the Mariners recalled first baseman Daniel Vogelbach from Triple-A Tacoma.
Gordon had fouled a pitch off of his foot which caused him to miss their May 10 game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He seemed to aggravate the injury in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. He attempted to chase down a looper into shallow right field in the top of the 11th inning and dived for a ball it seemed he had no business even being near. He didn’t catch it.
“I couldn’t believe he almost got to it,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said after the game. “But I think it kind of flared up (the toe) when he ran a long way for it.”
Yet, Gordon was still playing in the bottom of the 11th when he led off with a single, stole second base and then scored the game-winning run on Jean Segura’s walk-off hit.
Gordon seemed like he was in pain after crossing the plate. With the rest of his teammates celebrating with Segura past first base, Gordon was limping back toward the dugout.
He’s batting .304 and leading the American League with 16 stolen bases.
“I mean, we need him to get on base,” Mariners shortstop Jean Segura said of their leadoff hitter on Sunday. “He sets the tone. I’ve said that before, but he sets the tone for the team. When he gets on base we are a completely different team because he puts so much pressure on the pitcher because he’s running.”
The Mariners were already without two-time Gold Glove second baseman Robinson Cano because MLB issued an 80-game drug suspension. That’s the only reason Gordon, a former Gold Glove second baseman, himself, moved back to his old position last week from center field.
The Mariners still have Gordon Beckham who will likely start in Gordon’s place for the time being. Andrew Romine can play second base, too.
But Gordon’s absence creates a place for Vogelbach, who had been raking in Triple-A since he was optioned in April.
Vogelbach is hitting .301 with a .449 on-base percentage and an on-base plus slugging of 1.159. That would be the third-best of anybody in the Pacific Coast League, just behind Salt Lake’s Jabari Blash (a former Mariners prospect) and El Paso’s Franmil Reyes.
Vogelbach has hit nine home runs in 24 games since joining the Rainiers and two weeks he earned PCL player of the week. He hit four home runs in three games May 12-13.
He hit .204 (11-for-54) with two home runs (one of those cleared the Hit It Here Café in the third deck above right field at Safeco Field) in 19 games when he opened the season with the Mariners.
If you’re keeping count, Gordon is now the sixth Mariners’ position player to stay on the disabled list so far this season.
Now Gordon, but also Cano (fractured finger), Nelson Cruz (sprained ankle), Ryon Healy (sprained ankle), Mike Zunino (strained oblique) and Ben Gamel (strained oblique).
Right-handed starter Erasmo Ramirez is currently on the 10-day DL with a right Teres Major strain and reliever David Phelps tore his ulnar collateral ligament in spring training and needed season-ending Tommy John Surgery. Hisashi Iwakuma is still recovering from offseason shoulder debridement surgery.
Cruz took a pitch off his elbow in his first game back on Saturday after spending two games away because he took a pitch off of his foot and suffered a bone contusion. He was expected to be ready to start Tuesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics, though.
