New lease agreement will keep Mariners at Safeco Field for at least 25 more years. But it won't be called Safeco Field

John Stanton, the Seattle Mariners’ chairman and managing partner, said he wants Safeco Field to be for Seattle what Wrigley Field is for Chicago and the Cubs, what Fenway Park is to Boston and the Red Sox.
“We want this ballpark to be our home for the next 100 years,” Stanton said in a press release.
That will be the case for at least the next 25 of that, with the Washington State Major League Baseball Stadium Public Facilities District (PFD) approving 25-year lease terms for Safeco Field.
The deal, reached jointly with the Mariners, also includes options for two three-year extensions, meaning the partnership could continue until 2049.
The new lease will take effect in 2019, with the ballpark’s original 20-year lease set to expire at the end of this year.
This was all made to ensure the Mariners stay in Seattle, according to the PFD, which is why the deal includes incentives to encourage purchase by local owners (if the Mariners were to sell the team) or by buyers that will extend the lease beyond the term.
And with a lease agreement in place, the Mariners likely move closer to announcing a naming rights partner. Their deal with Safeco Insurance also expires at the end of the year and Safeco Insurance president Tyler Asher already announced in June that it will end its stadium naming rights partnership by the end of this season.
Stanton had said he expected the announcement of a new naming rights partner to come sometime during this Mariners’ season.
With the new lease agreement, the Mariners’ organization has some obligations.
Over the life of the agreement, the Mariners will contribute about $650 million to the PFD and the ballpark, including $55 million in rent over the 25-year lease.
The Mariners are required to pay 100 percent of the costs of maintenance and operations, according to the PFD release, and contribute to the on-going and future capital improvements needed. The new lease terms apparently clarify and expand the Mariners’ obligations to make improvements over the years to come and requires that the ballpark is operated, maintained, repaired, re-equipped and improved in a manner measured against the other top one-third of all MLB ballparks – or an Applicable Standard.
A study identified that $385 million in capital improvements to basic ballpark infrastructure will be necessary over the next 25 years, according to the Mariners. And the Mariners and PFD agreed an additional $160 million will be required for upgrades beyond the basic infrastructure improvements.
Safeco Field was christened on July 15, 1999, with the Kingdome being demolished in March of 2000.
“As stewards of this publicly-owned facility, we have been guided by our responsibility to ensure that this ballpark remains among the finest venues in baseball,” PFD chair Virginia Anderson said.
The lease terms also include a Neighborhood Improvement Fund, meaning the Mariners will look into supporting projects that enhance the communities surrounding Safeco Field.
“This is a great day for baseball fans in the Northwest,” Stanton said. “Safeco Field has been the site of so many special moments and we look forward to many more to come.”
