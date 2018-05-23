Whoa, Mariners now 10 games above .500, shut out A's behind Marco Gonzales

The Seattle Mariners’ expected strength entering this season: lineup.
Expected weakness: starting pitching.
Well …
The Mariners have about half of their lineup injured or playing through injuries – which is why they started John Andreoli in right field and Gordon Beckham at second base and Guillermo Heredia and Ben Gamel have turned into everyday starters.
So enter their starting pitching.
Marco Gonzales threw a career-high seven scoreless innings, has now pitched 12 2/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run and the Mariners survived a 1-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at the Oakland Coliseum, scoring one unearned run.
The Mariners (29-19) have now won a season-high five consecutive games and improved to a season-high 10 games above .500.
The Mariners haven’t been 10 games above .500 since the end of the 2016 season, when they finished 86-76. Though they remain two games back of the Houston Astros (32-18) in the American League West.
And this is despite a run of injuries and Robinson Cano’s suspension that has about decimated the Mariners’ lineup. Their bullpen has been dominant of late after fixing some issues a few weeks ago.
But about the Mariners’ starting pitching:
Since April 24, so over a month now, their starters have a combined 3.27 earned-run average and have lasted about six-and-a-half innings per outing.
That ERA was down from their 3.42 ERA entering the day, which was the third-best in the American League in that span, behind division rivals the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels.
This has come from a dominant James Paxton, sure, but also left-handers Wade LeBlanc and Gonzales and even right-hander Christian Bergman, who threw seven scoreless innings against the Rangers in a spot start last week.
Gonzales allowed just two hits (both singles from Jed Lowrie) and walked two with six strikeouts, dropping his season ERA to 4.05.
“Just controlling the strike zone,” Mariners catcher Mike Zunino said. “Using all four pitches, going after guys, doing a great job of working ahead and when he does get behind, using his secondary stuff to get back in. And he’s really not making any mistakes with the fastball.”
But the Mariners also got clean eighth and ninth innings after that from Juan Nicasio and Edwin Diaz, who earned his 17th save by striking out the side in the ninth.
Diaz is averaging 15.99 strikeouts per nine innings now with 45 for the season. He has just four fewer strikeouts than Gonzales and Felix Hernandez, despite pitching less than half the innings they have.
So the Mariners just needed one run.
It came in the top of the fourth inning after Guillermo Heredia, who wasn’t trusted to be an everyday player until last week when Cano was suspended, doubled and then reached third base on Nelson Cruz’s fly out.
Kyle Seager sent a ground ball to A’s shortstop Marcus Semien bobbled the exchange from his glove to his hand as Heredia scored easy and Seager reached first safely.
Yeah, that’s how the A’s lost this one.
And Oakland was no slouch entering this game. It entered this series having swept a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, winning two out of three in Boston Red Sox and losing two out of three, though having a chance in each, against the New York Yankees.
The Mariners have now won five in a row and seven of their past nine. And nine of their past 12 games have been decided by one run.
“It’s the games we accept to be in,” said Mariners catcher Mike Zunino, who would have hit his second home run in two days had Stephen Piscotty not robbed him, reaching full extension over the right-field wall in the third inning.
“I’m sure we are going to be in a lot more down the stretch here, but you know what – we’re built for it. We got great arms in the back-end of the bullpen. If we can stay within striking distance, with this offense we know late in the game we can tack on runs.”
A couple of takeaways:
For starters ...
Mariners manager Scott Servais before the season was asked who would most surprise people this season.
His answer: Marco Gonzales.
Then Gonzales pitched a career-high seven shutout innings, allowing two hits (both singles), struck out six and walked two in easily his most impressive start since joining the Mariners last year.
Gonzales split his time between Triple-A Tacoma and the Mariners last season, but with him out of minor league options it was almost a certainly he would open in the Mariners’ starting rotation.
Gonzales pitched 5 2/3 innings against the Tigers last week without allowing an earned run. So he’s now pitched 12 2/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.
Combine that with the contributions the Mariners have received from Christian Bergman, Wade LeBlanc and the dominance from James Paxton.
This once-weakness has since turned into a strength, especially their left-handed starters. Since April 24, Mariners starters have a combined 3.27 ERA.
That is down from their 3.42 ERA entering the day, which was the third-best in the American League in that span, behind division rivals the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels.
And the Mariners went as long as any team in baseball to have a starter pitch at least seven innings. Now their starters, since April 24, have been averaging about six-and-a-half innings per outing.
Andreoli's debut
John Andreoli’s family caught a quick flight from Massachusetts to Oakland to see him make his big-league debut – after seven seasons spent in the minor leagues waiting for this chance.
The 27-year-old singled to center field in his second at-bat and the ball was thrown to the dugout for safe-keeping, though Jean Segura, in the on-deck circle, pretended like he was going to home run the ball out of the park before it reached the dugout.
Andreoli wore No. 57 and looked like a linebacker in right field, playing in the place of injured Mitch Haniger. Andreoli’s father played for the New England Patriots and now coaches high school football.
It looked like he might be able to drive in his first run in the seventh inning, but Athletics’ right fielder Stephen Piscotty, who earlier reached full-extension over the right-field wall to rob Mike Zunino of his second home run in two days, dove to catch Andreoli’s liner.
But Andreoli later made a big defensive play of his own. He sprinted into the right-center gap in the eighth inning and reached full extension before sliding onto the grass to catch what would have been a leadoff double for Jonathan Lucroy.
Platoon?
Guillermo Heredia led off the fourth with a double to left field.
That was the right-handed hitter hitting A’s right-handed pitcher Daniel Gossett, who pitched seven innings, allowing four hits and no earned runs.
Heredia started the season platooning in left field with Ichiro Suzuki, playing only against left-handed pitchers. Then the same when Ben Gamel came off the disabled list. He entered the year, in limited opportunities against right-handed pitchers,
Now? He entered Wednesday hitting .308/.500/.577 against right-handed pitchers (in 26 at-bats). Small sample size, but that’s really good – and that doesn’t include Heredia going 2-for-4 in Wednesday’s game with the double and a line-drive single.
He’s now batting .299 with a .920 OPS (on-base plus slugging) for the season, against all pitchers.
Play of the game
The most stellar defensive play came in the top of the third, when Mike Zunino towered a fly ball headed over the right-field wall only for Stephen Piscotty to reach over and bring it back.
But the difference maker in this one came in the fourth.
After Guillermo Heredia’s leadoff double, Nelson Cruz sent him to third on a fly ball to right field.
With a drawn-in infield, Kyle Seager sent a ground ball to shortstop Marcus Semien, who dropped it on the exchange to his throwing hand. So Heredia scored easy and Seager reached first safely.
No more runs. That was it, unearned.
Top pitcher
Could go with a few.
Marco Gonzales pitched a career-high seven innings. His previous high was 6 1/3 innings against the Giants earlier this season. He allowed just two hits, didn’t allow a run, walked two and struck out six.
But then Edwin Diaz, who did what he does – throw gas in the ninth inning.
He struck out the side to improve his strikeouts-per-nine-innings to 15.99.
Top hitter
Guillermo Heredia and John Andreoli were the only Mariners hitters to reach base twice, with Heredia scoring the Mariners’ lone run.
Andreoli had his first major-league hit in his second at-bat and also walked.
But who would have thought that by this point Heredia would have a higher OPS (.920) than Nelson Cruz (.738) and Kyle Seager (.703)?
Cruz went 0-for-4 in his first game back from a bruised elbow, suffered on a hit-by-pitch in Saturday’s win over the Detroit Tigers. He’s batting .221. Seager went 1-for-4, raising his average to .222.
