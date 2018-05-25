Mariners make big move to bolster bullpen, outfield

The Seattle Mariners have picked up big addition to their bullpen and a veteran outfielder from the Tampa Bay Rays.
They acquired electric right-hander Alex Colome an outfielder Denard Span in exchange for minor league pitchers Andrew Moore and Tommy Romero on Friday.
"This is a trade that makes us a more complete club in the present while also offering impact beyond the season," Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto said. "Alex Colome brings an all-star resume, fortifying what we believe is an already solid back end of the bullpen.
"Denard Span adds length to our lineup as a steady and smart player with consistent on-base skills in addition to a veteran presence that enhances our environment."
Colome saved and AL-best 47 games for the Rays last season and was an all-star the season before that with 37 saves, compiling a 2.63 ERA in that span. For his career, the 29-year-old is 17-18 with a 3.21 ERA and 95 saves.
Colome had 11 saves with the Rays this season before the trade. Mariners closer Edwin Diaz leads the American League with 17 saves.
He figures to bolster the Mariners’ back-end of their bullpen as a set-up reliever. The Mariners acquired right-hander Juan Nicasio for one of those roles this offseason.
The Mariners also picked up Span, a 34-year-old who signed with the Rays this offseason after two years with the San Francisco Giants. He’s batting .238 with a .364 on-base percentage in 43 games and should fill in as versatile outfielder to go with Guillermo Heredia, Ben Gamel and Mitch Haniger, who were all in their rookie seasons a year ago.
Span hit .272 with a .329 on-base percentage last year with San Francisco. For his 11-year career, Span has a triple-slash line of .282/.348/.396.
This was clearly a win-now move for the Mariners, who had almost $12 million freed to spend when Robinson Cano was hit with an 80-game drug suspension last week for testing positive for a diuretic deemed to have been used to mask performance-enhancing drugs.
"Awesome message," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "It says we're all-in on this season."
And with Dee Gordon moving from center field back to second base, where he was a Gold Glove recipient with the Miami Marlins in 2015, Dipoto had some flexibility – look for an outfielder or a second baseman.
Right-hander David Phelps, who tore his ulnar collateral ligament and needed season-ending Tommy John surgery during spring training, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room.
The trade does cost them two young starting pitchers.
Moore, who turns 24 on June 2, made his major-league debut last year, going 1-5 with a 5.34 ERA in 11 games. He has been playing at Double-A this season, going 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA in nine starts. He was voted as the team's minor league pitcher of the year in 2016.
Romero, 20, is 3-3 with a 2.45 ERA in nine starts for Single-A Clinton. He's struck out 54 in 44 innings. Romero was a 15th round draft pick in 2017.
