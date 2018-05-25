Jerry Dipoto on why Mariners went for electric reliever Alex Colome, outfielder Denard Span in Rays trade

Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto says in video that they went for biggest impact, and win-now impact in acquiring right-hander Alex Colome and outfielder Denard Span from the Tampa Bay Rays.
TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com