Mariners catcher Mike Zunino was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts entering the bottom of the 12th inning before rocketing the two-out pitch over the left-field wall in a 3-2 victory over the Twins. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners starter James Paxton struck out 11 batters, just shy of his career-high 16 strikeouts set earlier this month, in the Mariners' 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Safeco Field.
Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto says in video that they went for biggest impact, and win-now impact in acquiring right-hander Alex Colome and outfielder Denard Span from the Tampa Bay Rays.
Mariners shortstop Jean Segura says a win like this shows the heart their team has. His walk-off hit to right field in the 11th inning scored Dee Gordon in the Mariners' 3-2 victory. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger flipped over the wall for a catch in the fifth inning of a 7-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. He talked about that afterward. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners outfielder Ben Gamel had his second multi-hit game of the season and second multi-hit game of the season and second this week in a comeback win over the Detroit Tigers. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez spoke after his start against the Detroit Tigers about his teammate and friend Robinson Cano, supporting him and saying he didn't think Cano took any performance-enhancing drugs.
Seattle Mariners right-hander Ryan Cook missed each of the past two seasons with injuries and surgeries. He struck out the first batter he saw and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his first outing on Thursday.
Christian Bergman, making his Seattle Mariners 2018 debut after starting eight games with Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, pitched seven shutout innings and allowed just two hits with five strikeouts in a Mariners 5-1 loss to the Rangers.