Two years off surgery, Mariners' Gonzales says 'night and day' difference in confidence this year

Mariners starter Marco Gonzales pitched 6 2/3 innings allowing one unearned run. He has pitched 19 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run and he said his confidence has soared now that he's two years removed from Tommy John Surgery.
TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com