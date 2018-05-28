Kyle Seager: 'I won't lie, it would be nice if we went out tomorrow and won by like 10'
Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager drove in the go-ahead run with a hard, two out single in the sixth inning and said this was the best he's felt at the plate recently. The Mariners beat the Rangers, 2-1, on May 28 to improve to 33-20.
Mariners starter Marco Gonzales pitched 6 2/3 innings allowing one unearned run. He has pitched 19 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run and he said his confidence has soared now that he's two years removed from Tommy John Surgery.
Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy hit the go-ahead two run double in the bottom of the eighth inning in the Mariners' 3-1 victory to sweep the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc had another quality start, allowing two runs in six innings as the Mariners eventually came back to win, 4-3, in extra innings on Saturday in Seattle over the Minnesota Twins.
Mariners catcher Mike Zunino was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts entering the bottom of the 12th inning before rocketing the two-out pitch over the left-field wall in a 3-2 victory over the Twins. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners starter James Paxton struck out 11 batters, just shy of his career-high 16 strikeouts set earlier this month, in the Mariners' 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Safeco Field.
Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto says in video that they went for biggest impact, and win-now impact in acquiring right-hander Alex Colome and outfielder Denard Span from the Tampa Bay Rays.
Mariners shortstop Jean Segura says a win like this shows the heart their team has. His walk-off hit to right field in the 11th inning scored Dee Gordon in the Mariners' 3-2 victory. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger talks about his game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Seattle's eventual 3-2 11-inning victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger flipped over the wall for a catch in the fifth inning of a 7-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. He talked about that afterward. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez spoke after his start against the Detroit Tigers about his teammate and friend Robinson Cano, supporting him and saying he didn't think Cano took any performance-enhancing drugs.
Mariners outfielder Ben Gamel had his second multi-hit game of the season and second this week in a comeback win over the Detroit Tigers. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.