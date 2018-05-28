Kyle Seager: 'I won't lie, it would be nice if we went out tomorrow and won by like 10'

Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager drove in the go-ahead run with a hard, two out single in the sixth inning and said this was the best he's felt at the plate recently. The Mariners beat the Rangers, 2-1, on May 28 to improve to 33-20.
TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com