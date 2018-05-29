Mariners rally (twice) but rough days for Felix Hernandez, Edwin Diaz against Rangers

Well, the Seattle Mariners weren’t going to keep that up forever.
Although it felt like they might up until the final inning.
The Mariners scored more runs than they had in their previous 10 days of play, but they’ll want two innings back – the sixth and the ninth.
The Texas Rangers batted through their lineup in both innings, using a four-run ninth to take the lead, and became the first team seemingly all season to batter the Mariners’ bullpen in their 9-5 victory on Tuesday at Safeco Field.
The Mariners (33-21) had a chance to catch up to the Houston Astros, who lost earlier in the night against the New York Yankees, for a tie atop the American League West.
Instead they ended their four-game win streak after entering the day having won nine of their previous 10 games.
That happens.
Jean Segura’s RBI groundout had tied the game in the bottom of the eighth at 5-5 and closer Edwin Diaz entered in the top of the ninth for a nonsave situation – something he had a 1.29 ERA in entering this game (1.69 ERA in save situations).
But he was quite un-Diaz-like. He struck out Nomar Mazara but walked Joey Gallo to load the bases for Rougned Odor, who flared a slider on the outside pat of the plate to the left-field corner for a three-run double and an 8-5 Rangers lead.
The Mariners had an incredible streak going of comebacks and one-run victories, winning with three runs or fewer night after night.
They continued that drama-infusing trend, rallying twice from deficits, despite starter Felix Hernandez being charged for five runs in five innings.
Start with the second comeback.
Remember when Guillermo Heredia was essentially never allowed to bat against right-handed pitchers? He’s impressed so much that this night he was the one pinch hitting – to face a right hander in the eighth inning.
And with Ben Gamel and Zunino on base he singled to right field, though Gamel was wisely held at third base.
Jean Segura followed with a slow-rolling chopper to short and Jurickson Profar didn’t have a play at the plate, giving Segura an RBI groundout to tie the game, 5-5.
That sixth inning – one the Mariners wish they had back.
The Rangers batted through the order and scored three runs on all kinds of chaos.
Hernandez had allowed two runs to that point before Nomar Mazara led off with a double, Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled and Joey Gallo drew a six-pitch walk to load the bases.
Mariners pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. had already visited Hernandez in the inning, so out walked Servais to Hernandez’s chagrin, based off his reaction, and left-hander James Pazos entered.
His first pitch got underneath Mike Zunino and was called a wild pitch. That scored one run. The next pitch was a passed ball for another run to tie it.
Pazos then appeared to strike Rougned Odor out, but umpire Jerry Meals lost track of strikes. Servais argued it and the umpires convened before correctly ruling Odor needed to head back to the dugout for the first out.
But Ronald Guzman followed with an RBI single to give the Rangers a 5-4 lead.
And the inning continued.
Right-hander Ryan Cook entered and hit Carlos Perez then appeared to hit Delino DeShields after, which would have loaded the bases. But review showed it actually hit DeShields’ bat. Cook later struck him out.
But it still go hairy.
Cook then walked Shin-Soo Choo, who homered off of Hernandez earlier in the game to actually load the bases (for the second time in the inning). But Cook struck out Jurickson Profar and followed with an adrenaline-infused yell into his glove as he walked off the mound.
All three of those runs were charged to Hernandez, and his season ERA ticked up to 5.83 after 12 starts … though it could have been a bit lower had Pazos found a way to strand those three baserunners (not easy).
Hernandez had tweaked some things in his pregame routine to try to combat his first-inning struggles and trying to find his command from the get-go, Servais said before the game.
But then Choo, the former Mariner, tagged Hernandez’s belt-high sinker for a solo home run. Hernandez got the next two batters out – and that actually lowered his first-inning ERA to 12.00. He entered the game leading the majors in first-inning ERA among pitchers who had pitched at least 10 first innings.
Then the comeback – a drama-infused action the Mariners have been prone to most all season.
Jean Segura hit in his first at-bat since missing the past two games going through concussion protocols. Then Denard Span got his first hit as a Mariner – a double – in his second game since he was acquired in a four-play trade from the Tampa Bay Rays. Mitch Haniger followed with his 10th double of the season, which scored two runs, and Nelson Cruz was hit by a pitch to tie him with the Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo for most hit-by-pitches in the major leagues (nine).
Oh, and the Mariners had a 2-1 lead before Kyle Seager’s fly ball to the warning track in center field became the first out.
But Ryon Healy followed with an RBI single to make it 3-1.
The Rangers picked up another run in the second, but Nelson Cruz followed that hit-by-pitch with a leadoff home run over the left field wall in the third to put the Mariners ahead, 4-2.
Retaliation hit
It seemed as if all of Safeco Field might charge the field in the first inning. The first pitch Rangers starter Austin Bibens-Dirkx threw against Nelson Cruz was an 89-mph fastball that tailed inside and plunked Cruz in the ribcage.
That was the ninth time Cruz had been hit by a pitch this season, and he entered the day leading the American League in that stat – one that caused him to then miss the ensuing game on two different occasions with contusions in his foot and elbow.
Two innings later, with the Rangers’ top of the order up, Felix Hernandez just happened to hit cleanup hitter Nomar Mazara with an 89-mph fastball on the first pitch he threw, which earned a warning point from umpire Jerry Meals.
But Cruz had the ultimate retaliation when he lasered a solo home run over the left-field wall to lead off the third inning – his ninth home run of the season.
Trouble with the first
Felix Hernandez entered the day leading the majors in first-inning ERA (12.27) of players how had thrown at least 10 first innings.
After that he’s been pretty good. But could he escape the first unscathed had been a question Mariners manager Scott Servais faced a couple times from Hernandez’s last start in Oakland … even whether he might take a page out of the Tampa Bay Rays’ playbook and use a reliever in the first inning and bring Hernandez in after.
“Felix will pitch the first inning,” Servais said prior to Tuesday’s game. “He will warm up in the bullpen, he will probably come in, they will probably play a song – they tend to do that here – he’ll take the mound and we’ll see what happens.
“He’s going to try to do a couple of things in his warmup, though, tonight that will hopefully work a little better.”
Hernandez got Delino DeShields to ground out, but then former Mariner Shin-Soo Choo launched Hernandez’s belt-high sinker away for a solo home run.
Hernandez did get out of the first inning allowing just the one run, and lowered his first-inning ERA to 12.00.
Jean Jean the Hit Collector
Jean Segura had three hits in Saturday’s game before leaving with a head injury – when Twins shortstop Gregorio Petit inadvertently kicked him in the head while jumping over him for a double play.
After two games off, apparently Segura was ready. He finished 3-for-5 with hits in each of his first three at-bats and he drove in the game-tying run in the ninth on his RBI groundout.
He entered the game hitting .414 (29-for-70) since May 9. Segura leads the majors with 11 three-hit games.
