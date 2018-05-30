Bullpen struggles, Mariners miss another chance to catch Astros atop AL West

The hint of déjà vu first showed in the fourth inning.
Wild pitch then a passed ball on consecutive pitches and two runs score? Seemed much like Tuesday night, when the Texas Rangers foiled two Seattle Mariners’ rallies and tagged their bullpen.
More of that Wednesday.
The Rangers chased James Paxton after five innings, then rallied with five runs against the Mariners’ bullpen – Marc Rzepczynski taking the brunt of that – with the Mariners falling for the second consecutive day, 7-6, at Safeco Field.
And for the second consecutive day, the Mariners (33-22) had a chance to tie the Houston Astros atop the American League West with a win.
Nelson Cruz drove home Ben Gamel, who doubled two batters earlier, to cut the lead to 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth. But Ryon Healy grounded out to third base to end the game.
The most surprising facet of these past two days is how good Mariners pitching had been before these past two games.
But walks, again, sprung the Mariners' demise. They gave a season-high eight free passes on Tuesday and followed with seven more Wednesday.
Something about these pesky Rangers against Paxton.
Of teams he’s faced at least twice, no team had a higher earned-run average against him than Texas (5.10) for his career. And not even Paxton’s May boon seemed to slow them so much.
Paxton allowed two runs in five innings – escaping a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fifth – but his day was done after five innings with a pitch count that had hit 89.
He threw 33 pitches in the fifth inning, though, and Mariners manager Scott Servais elected to go to his bullpen.
The last time Paxton threw five innings or fewer – you guessed it. Against the Texas Rangers on April 21, when he threw 96 pitches in four innings and allowed five runs.
But the Mariners had a 4-2 lead.
Not for long.
The Mariners were haunted by the sixth and ninth innings pitching meltdowns on Tuesday night.
This time the seventh.
Ryan Cook allowed a free pass to the first batter he faced and Shin-Soo Choo followed with a single before Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s sacrifice bunt.
That ended Cook’s day and Servais brought in left-hander Marc Rzepczynski to face left-handed Nomar Mazara, who smacked a two-run single to center field on the first pitch he saw to make it 5-5.
Rzepczynski with the bases later loaded again, Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run double – an inning after his RBI single against Dan Altavilla – to give the Rangers a 7-5 lead.
Two runs were charged to Cook, but two more to Rzepczynski, who didn’t record and out to send his season ERA to 9.39.
The Mariners’ bullpen allowed five runs a day after Edwin Diaz allowed four runs in the ninth of a 9-5 Mariners loss.
A couple of takeaways:
Maple vs. Rangers
Some of James Paxton’s roughest outings are against the Texas Rangers.
He allowed five runs in four innings the last time he faced them on April 21.
Paxton lasted five innings and allowed two runs and four walks with five strikeouts in this one, but it could have been much worse. He escaped no outs, bases loaded unscathed in the fifth, striking out Shin-Soo Choo before Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s soft fly out and Nomar Mazara’s inning-ending ground out.
But the Rangers have been the thorn in Paxton’s side. He entered the day 2-4 in 11 starts against them with a 5.10 ERA. Of teams he’s faced at least twice, no team scores more runs against him per outing than Texas.
Willie Mays Cruz
Nelson Cruz’s legs seem healthier.
He lined a double down the left-field line in the fifth inning and had to turn on the afterburners to get to second base. But the best part? His head-first slide.
Cruz was in his dive for about three seconds because that’s how far away from the base he was when he leaped, like something out of “Major League” or like he was diving onto a Slip N’ Slide.
