Mariners change up their bullpen, DFA Rzepczynski and call up another lefty

Marc Rzepczynski out, Roenis Elias in.
The Seattle Mariners shook up their bullpen on Friday, designating veteran lefty Rzepczynski for assignment and promoting the left-handed Elias from Triple-A Tacoma.
The Mariners now have seven days to trade, release or outright the contract of Rzepczynski to the minor leagues.
Seattle’s 40-man roster is now at 39 players.
“Obviously Zep has struggled,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said on Thursday before the roster move. “He is a high ground-ball rate guy and it hasn’t been that way much of this season and the balls have been up and a little flatter. It just hasn’t worked out that well with him.”
Elías, 29, originally came up with the Mariners. He was acquired from Boston in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations on April 23.
With the Rainiers, he went 2-4 with a 4.94 ERA in 31 innings with 27 strikeouts and 12 walks in seven games (six starts). Elias also wen 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA at Triple-A Pawtucket before the trade.
Elias had two injury-plagued seasons with Boston. In his major-league career covering four seasons, he is 15-21 with a 4.20 ERA.
Rzepczynski, 32, has struggled this year in his role of facing left-handed hitters. He is 0-1 with a 9.39 ERA in 18 appearances covering 7 2/3 innings. He's walked nine and opposing batters are hitting .342 off him.
After being signed by the Mariners as a free agent in December of 2016, Rzepczynski went 2-2 with one save and a 4.02 ERA in 64 relief appearances with Seattle in 2017.
Comments