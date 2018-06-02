Mariners have a lot of power arms in their bullpen. Just don't ask about pitching roles

Mitch Haniger had just crushed the baseball off the barrel of his bat in the bottom of the 13th inning and before it even cleared the right-center wall Seattle Mariners bullpen catcher Fleming Baez jumped up.

“Right now,” he said.

So relievers Chasen Bradford, Ryan Cook and James Pazos quickly downed a Rally Patch Kid each before celebrating the walkoff home run with the team.

Yes, Rally Patch Kid, or so they call them. The Mariners’ bullpen keep a bag of Sour Patch Kids candy and they’ve apparently turned them into rally candy amid all the Mariners’ one-run victories – coming through again Friday night in a 4-3 victory.

“We had just eaten some of what we call Rally Patch Kids,” Cook said. “And it worked out.”

It’s not uncommon to glance out into the Mariners’ bullpen past the left-center field wall to see the relievers jumping around like they’re little kids. And it doesn’t stop after they’ve pitched.

Mariners manager Scott Servais was talking about the vibe and atmosphere of his club, how the Mariners have won 17 one-run games (most in the majors) and are 6-0 in extra-innings games. He thought back to after he was ejected from what would be an extra-innings victory over the Oakland Athletics on May 22.

“It was interesting – I got kicked out of the game and I’m watching the relievers, the guys who are already out of the game,” Servais said. “How they are just into the game, cheering and yelling and screaming and, ‘You got to be (kidding) me.’ That’s part of the game I don’t’ typically see because I’m in the dugout, but there’s that feel from everybody – they are all contributing. They all feel like they are a part of it.”

That’s moreso now the case for this bullpen than even about a week ago.

Ask Servais about these relievers’ roles and you get vague answers – because there really aren’t many set roles in the bullpen.

There’s a closer: Edwin Diaz. He leads the major leagues with 19 saves. Alex Colome is generally their eighth-inning set-up reliever, but even he could be used in the seventh some nights, instead, with Juan Nicasio pitching the eighth.

Colome led the American League with 47 saves with the Tampa Bay Rays a season ago. But if he was so willing to move into a setup role despite that, it means there’s few excuses for the rest of the staff to not accept their matchup, whatever the role.

“They told me they want me to throw the eighth for now with Diaz in the ninth and I told them I don’t have any problem,” Colome said. “I can pitch anywhere.

“And for me it’s not hard because this is baseball. It’s not going to affect me in the eighth or ninth to be a teammate with (Diaz).”

And behind them it’s more power arms – James Pazos, Ryan Cook, Dan Altavilla, Chasen Bradford and Roenis Elias, a left-handed converted starter acting as their long reliever. Bradford is a sinkerball pitcher, but the rest all throw at least 95-mph consistently.

"We got Pazos out there getting righties, I can get lefties, Cook can do the same thing, Bradford — it’s whoever has the freshest arm at the time," Altavilla said.

Pazos has solid grasp of left-handed matchup duties, but with his 95-mph fastball the Mariners haven’t hesitated often leaving him in the game to face right-handed batters, too, whereas recently released lefty specialist Marc Rzepczynski predominately pitched to lefties only.

Now it’s more about which reliever is the most available as opposed to who is the better matchup. The Mariners' bullpen entered Saturday second in the majors in strikeouts per nine innings (10.5), just behind the New York Yankees (12.2) bullpen.

“It was different when I was in the NL (with the New York Mets) and we had left-handed matchup guys,” Bradford said. “Now we have a majority of our bullpen that is power arms. Pazos has electric stuff no one can seem to hit. There are definitely roles in the back end with Juan and Colome and Eddie, but other than that I feel the rest of us can pitch whenever we’re called.”

They call themselves “The Outsiders.” At least one of the relievers is wearing a T-shirt with a silhouette of pitchers with “The Outsiders” written across the top, a nicknamed coined by right-hander Nick Vincent, who is currently on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain.

But Bradford said Cook is one of the bigger instigator of the bullpen shenanigans.

They all get a bit restless out there starting at about the fifth inning, but Cook said it’s important not to always be solely locked into the game every inning, every pitch, every day. It’s something he learned with the Oakland Athletics from pitchers like Grant Balfour, Brian Fuentes and Jerry Blevins.

“I think we do a very good job of keeping things loose when things need to be loose but be able to focus on the task at hand,” Cook said. “You pick and choose your times all the while still being locked into the game and cheering for the guys. A lot of it comes down to positive energy and creating that and rolling it into the games. Obviously it’s baseball and that doesn’t always happen, but that’s the goals is to always create positive energy down there.”

And bullpen roles?

What bullpen roles?

“We have a pretty good luxury in that aspect of having power arms,” Cook said. “And the cool thing about it is I don’t think any of the guys really care about what their quote-unquote role is. I think a lot of times guys get wrapped up in, ‘I’m a seventh-inning guy, I’m an eighth-inning guy, or I’m the mop-up guy or whatever.’

“I don’t think there’s a lot of that going on right now, which is a really, really good thing because at the end of the day as long as we realize we’re all on the same team and it doesn’t matter what role you pitch in as long as you are helping the team get to the end goal – I don’t give a crap whether I come in at the end of the game, down or whatever. Everyone is open and we just want to keep this rolling.”

The key is throw strikes, get the first batter. They used 11 relievers in their two losses against the Rangers on Tuesday and Wednesday and 10 of them allowed the first batter to reach base. Diaz allowed a leadoff walk when he entered to a 3-2 Mariners lead in the top of the ninth on Friday and that runners eventually came around to tie the game.

“A lot of it depends on who is available certain nights and you try to put those guys into the rights spots so that they can succeed,” Servais said. “But the big thing for our bullpen is we got to throw strikes.”

On tap

The Mariners complete their three-game series with the Rays in a 1:10 p.m. game Sunday at Safeco Field. Right-hander Felix Hernandez (5-4, 5.83 ERA) will start against Rays left-hander Blake Snell (7-3, 2.56 ERA), who is a graduate of Shorewood High School.

The game will televise on Root Sports and broadcast on 710-AM radio.

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677

Twitter: @TJCotterill