Mariners continue lights-out pitching. More Marco, electric Colome-Diaz combo get Mariners atop AL West

Those final two innings were going to go much smoother than they did Friday.
It took an extra day for the Seattle Mariners’ electric back-end bullpen combo of Alex Colome and Edwin Diaz to make it look easy. But nonetheless – they make it look easy.
Colome pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning. Diaz a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
And that added up to a 3-1 Mariners victory over the Tampa Bay Rays when added with another stellar start from Marco Gonzales in front of 28,599 on Saturday at Safeco Field.
The Mariners (36-22) are now a season-high 14 games over .500. And they’re now tied atop the American League West with the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros, who lost to the Boston Red Sox earlier in the day.
What a few months it’s been – now 58 games into the season.
“Coming into tonight probably the most jittery I’ve been for a start,” Gonzales, a Gonzaga University graduate, said. “No. 1 with all the Zags in the stands (for college night) – that was just an unbelievable environment to pitch in.
“And then the energy we had coming into the game knowing with a win we’d be where we want to be. I think we were all just pretty fired up and energetic and I tried to control that energy as much as I could and just give us a chance to win the game.”
The Mariners came off of a 4-3, 13-inning victory over the Rays on Saturday, after Diaz allowed a leadoff walk before the runner eventually came around to score after a stolen base, wild pitch and an RBI single.
And that was a few days after Diaz tied a career-high with four runs allowed in a 9-5 loss to the Rangers.
This went much smoother.
He showed why there’s a reason he’s the first in the major leagues with 20 saves this year.
Since Robinson Cano was suspended on May 15, the Mariners are 13-5, which is the best record in the major leagues in that span.
That adversity has clearly seemed to galvanize the team.
“This means a lot, not only for me but for the whole group here in the clubhouse, the whole team,” Mariners shortstop Jean Segura said after he reached base three times and scored a run. “Especially when you lose one of the best players on our team. To be able to be tied now with the Houston Astros means a lot because it tells you what kind of group of guys you have here. We compete every day.”
And how about Gonzales?
The 26-year-old left-hander keeps getting himself deep into games. Gonzales had a chance to match his career high of seven innings pitched before he walked Christian Arroyo with two outs in the sixth.
That put him at a season-high 104 pitches, which is the most he’s thrown in a game since 2014 when he was with the St. Louis Cardinals (109 pitches against the Marlins). And that career-high of seven innings came just two starts ago.
And he was leading the major leagues with 24 1/3 consecutive innings without having allowed an earned run (dating back to May 12). That streak ended with two outs in the sixth when Wilson Ramos doubled off of the top of the wall in left-center field to score Matt Duffy from first base.
Gonzales struck out the next batter to escape further damage, holding a 3-1 Mariners lead.
So, yeah, this is the best stretch of Gonzales’ young career so far.
But he sauntered off the mound with a hint of steam coming off his head – despite a standing ovation from the Gonzaga-laden Safeco Field crowd – after he walked the final batter he faced. Gonzales really wanted seven innings and he really dislikes walking batters.
“I definitely have a high standard for walks,” Gonzales said. “Definitely a tough way to end an outing.”
Since the beginning of May, Gonzales has a 2.13 ERA (38 innings, nine earned runs) in six starts.
The Mariners just didn’t give him a ton of run support, considering their opportunities.
Dee Gordon didn’t leave Safeco Field until almost 1 a.m. Saturday morning to work on hitting, mostly the other way off a tee to left field. His first at bat he slapped a single … to left field.
But after he reached third base with a steal and error on the throw down, though, he was stranded there after Mitch Haniger grounded into a double play and Nelson Cruz grounded out.
The Mariners struck for two runs in the third inning on Cruz’s RBI single and Kyle Seager followed with a rocket the opposite way off of the left-field wall for an RBI double, though Cruz was held up at third.
That was all two-out hitting. Jean Segura started it with a two-out single, then Haniger singled before Cruz and Seager hit. But Ryon Healy struck out to strand runners at second and third.
He made up for it.
Healy opened the sixth inning with a solo home run out to Edgar’s Cantina in left field off of the out-of-town board to give the Mariners’ a 3-1 lead.
“I love pitching for this team,” Gonzales said, smiling. “We just love playing for each other right now. I think we are just rallying around each other. It’s a lot of fun to be out there.”
Some takeaways:
Colome vs. old friends
Alex Colome was pitching for the Tampa Bay Rays two weeks ago, a season after leading the American League with 47 saves.
He’s now the Mariners’ eighth-inning ace and wasn’t so kind to his old Rays friends. He pitched Friday and Saturday, retiring six of the seven batters he faced. He pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning on Saturday, including a strikeout of C.J. Cron.
In four appearances since joining the Mariners, Colome has pitched four innings and allowed one hit and no runs, including a save.
Gordon after hours
Dee Gordon played all of a 4-hour, 16-minute, 13-inning 4-3 Mariners on Friday night, the Mariners’ longest game of the season so far, and then appeared out of the Mariners dugout in workout clothes past midnight with the lights off and seats empty, aside from Safeco Field maintenance staff.
He hit a basket of baseballs off of a tee, most slapped out to left field after he went 0-for-6 Friday. He finally left the field at 12:48 a.m.
His first at-bat on Saturday? Gordon slapped a single to left field.
Hard work pays off.
Gordon on base sets the tone for the Mariners. He then stole second and raced to third after the ball scooted into shallow center field. But he was stranded there after a double play and Nelson Cruz’s groujndout.
Control the bases
Mariners manager Scott Servais wanted Marco Gonzales to work on some pick-off plays this past spring training. Why not? Gonzales was a two-way star at Gonzaga University so he certainly possesses some athleticism to pull those plays off.
It’s the beginning of June and Gonzales now has five pickoffs so far, which was tied for the most in the major leagues alongside the Braves’ Julio Teheran.
He picked off Rob Refsnyder at first base in the top of the fifth inning. It was a big out, too, because Gonzales then hit Carlos Gomez with a pitch and Christian Arroyo followed with a single before Gonzales escaped with a fly out.
Gonzales said it was a move he’s done since high school, a quick step off the mound and sidearm throw to first for the out.
“Since high school I’ve had that move,” Gonzales said. “Unfortunately I think too many people have seen it that it doesn’t take too many by surprise. But it’s all in trying to control the running game and let Mike (Zunino) throw guys out when he needs to.”
