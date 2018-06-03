Emotional Felix Hernandez leads Mariners: 'This is me. This is the way I have to pitch'

Seattle Mariners starter Felix Hernandez pitched eighth innings and allowed one run on five hits with seven strikeouts, passing Dennis Eckersley on the all-time strikeouts list. He talked about it after the 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com