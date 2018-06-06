Mariners wanted sweep, they'll settle for split after Astros' final rally against Juan Nicasio

Well, the Seattle Mariners didn’t win the series. But they didn’t lose it, either.
And they didn’t lose their lead atop the American League West.
They turned to their bullpen after four innings with Wade LeBlanc allowing three runs – the most he’s surrendered since converting from the bullpen into the Mariners’ starting rotation.
They Mariners were cruising until the seventh. Juan Nicasio of late had appeared to figure some things out on the mound, the Houston Astros jumped on him for four runs to erase the Mariners’ lead.
So that ended the Mariners’ five-game win streak with a 7-5 loss on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
The Mariners had a final shot to tie or create the fifth lead change of the day with two on for Nelson Cruz (the go-ahead run) in the top of the ninth inning, Cruz already homered earlier.
But Astros’ reliever Hector Rondon earned the save when he got Cruz to chase an 88-mph slider down.
Bullpen was supposed to be Houston’s weakness … not the Mariners’.
On to St. Petersburg, Florida.
But Seattle (38-23) heads there for a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays – a team the Mariners recently swept – still leading by a game in the AL West over the Astros (38-25).
They would have liked two games up and a two-game sweep of the Astros.
So much back and forth in this one. But the Astros had the final forth.
Nicasio in the seventh inning threw three pitches out of the zone that the Astros turned into three hits – George Springer’s double, Alex Bregman’s RBI infield single and then Jose Altuve, the reigning American League MVP took a slider that had catcher Mike Zunino set up on a knee for the pitch before Altuve lined it into left field for another RBI single.
Hard to blame that on Juan Nicasio. George Springer, Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve went out of the zone for three consecutive hits, with Astros taking a 5-4 lead. pic.twitter.com/QVZwrqETn8— TJ Cotterill (@TJCotterill) June 7, 2018
Nicasio had retired 26 of the previous 29 batters he had faced before that inning.
So the Mariners went from a 4-3 lead to trailing, 5-4 – with more Astros runs to come.
Dan Altavilla replaced Nicasio and Yuli Gurriel followed two batters later with a two-RBI single after a passed ball allowed Bregman and Altuve to advance. Just like that, a four-run seventh inning gave the Astros a 7-4 lead.
This started as a tale of clobbered home runs.
Nelson Cruz tattooed a fourth-inning pitch from McCullers, crushing it with 108-mph exit velocity 413 feet over the left field wall.
1-0, Mariners.
Astros turn.
Evan Gattis launched a 3-2 fastball from Wade LeBlanc. It drifted into the middle of the plate and Gattis hit it at a 44-degree launch angle out over the left-field wall for a two-runs shot. According to MLB baseball researcher Daren Willman, the Astros had only hit one other home run at a higher launch angle in the regular season since 2015 – also from Gattis.
Evan Gattis home run was hit 108 MPH at a 44 degree launch angle... Since 2015 the @astros have only hit 1 other HR at a higher launch angle. Gattis hit it. #MoonShot— Daren Willman (@darenw) June 7, 2018
2-1 Astros.
Mariners turn.
It took a span of 10 days since Denard Span joined the Mariners from the Tampa Bay Rays for him to hit his first home run with his new team. The 34-year-old lasered the first pitch he saw in the seventh inning for a solo home run.
3-3, tie.
Guillermo Heredia then drew a walk and reached third on pitcher Chris Devenski’s throwing error on a pick-off attempt. So runner at third, no outs and no more McCullers.
Mike Zunino popped out to the catcher, Dee Gordon struck out and it was up to Segura.
He slapped a single up the middle off of Devenski’s glove and past diving Jose Altuve to further push his All-Star resume, giving the Mariners a 4-3 lead.
It was short lived.
Let’s go back a bit.
Because it wasn’t just the Mariners benefitting from defensive mistakes.
The Astros took a two-run lead in the fourth inning off of George Springer’s double off the wall in left-center, though Span misplayed it and Heredia had to chase the ball down off the careen. A better play might have prevented speedy Tony Kemp from scoring all the way from first.
But Cruz answered in the sixth inning, driving in another Mariners run on his RBI single, with Segura tapping the plate from second base on the play to cut the Astros’ lead to 3-2, with potential for more damage.
The Mariners had just one out and runners still at first and second, but Kyle Seager hit a fly ball into left field and Lance McCullers Jr. later walked off the mound with a fist pump and a shout when he got Ryon Healy looking like he was swinging at Wiffle balls – Healy chased back-to-back knuckle curveballs out of the zone for the inning-ending strikeout.
A few takeaways:
Wade’s short day
Wade LeBlanc had a 1.62 ERA in his past seven appearances (six starts) for the Mariners entering the day. Don’t forget, the left-hander was cut by the New York Yankees while on a minor league contract in the final week of spring training and only joined the Mariners when they had a spot in their bullpen vacated by David Phelp’s season-ending injury.
For the Mariners, he’s been a godsend.
But the Astros made him work. LeBlanc threw 83 pitches in four innings, with Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. throwing 94 pitches in six innings.
The three runs allowed are the most LeBlanc has surrendered in any of his seven starts for the Mariners so far this season.
Though, also pretty remarkable, of those seven starts LeBlanc has just one decision, earning a win in his last start. Overall the Mariners are 5-2 in his starts.
Center field or second base?
Dee Gordon might as well have been a center fielder this day – based on how strong his throwing arm was.
Just check out the two plays he made in the third inning.
The first is a big assist to Mitch Haniger, who picked the ball barehand off of the wall in right field and threw a strike to Gordon, his cutoff, who darted a throw to Kyle Seager at third base to get Tony Kemp, who was trying to extend the play to a triple.
Then with Carlos Correa hitting, Corea lined a hard ground ball that Gordon just barely got part of his glove on to knock it down near him at second base. So Gordon quickly got to it and Alex Bregman was hustling around third to try to score the first run.
But Gordon threw a strike to Mike Zunino who got the tag for the final out.
So the Astros had three hits and a walk that inning but Gordon picked up two outs via his arm.
Cruz heating up
Cruz didn’t come through in the top of the ninth in his final at-bat.
But he still went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI single to up his batting average to .260.
Cruz started the scoring with his 108-mph exit velocity laser of a home run over the left field wall in the fourth inning.
He added an RBI single in the sixth.
He now has 11 home runs (tied for second-most on the team with Kyle Seager, who homered in the eighth) behind Mitch Haniger (12). Cruz’s batting average had dropped to .221 with an 0-for-4 performance against the Athletics on May 23, his first game back from an elbow contusion.
Now he’s hitting .260 because he’s hitting .333 with four home runs over his past 14 games. And more importantly he’s looking healthier.
Play of the game
Few players go that far out of the zone and end up with a base hit.
But reigning American League MVP Jose Altuve did, dipping his bat down in the zone to dig out Juan Nicasio’s slider for a single into left field. That scored George Springer in the seventh inning and gave the Astros a 5-4 lead.
It was significant also because after a passed ball that Zunino thought he had in his glove on Dan Altavilla’s pitch moved Alex Bregman to third and Altuve to second before Yuli Gurriel drove both in with a two-RBI single.
Kyle Seager’s home run in the eighth cut the lead to 7-5, but if the Mariners limited the damage to just Altuve’s RBI single Seager’s shot would have tied it.
Top pitcher
Hard to point out a pitcher in a game that had a combined 24 hits.
But the Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. went six innings, allowed seven hits and four runs (three earned) with four strikeouts.
The Mariners don’t normally score four runs on Curveball McCullers. That’s just the third time in the 11 starts against him since 2015 they’ve scored that many. But they had a chance for more until he got Ryon Healy chasing back-to-back curveballs out fo the zone in the fourth inning with two runners on.
For the Mariners how about Chasen Bradford? He didn’t start the season in the Mariners’ bullpen but he hasn’t allowed a run since May 13 (eight consecutive appearances). He pitched an inning and allowed a walk on Wednesday, but got an inning-ending double play.
Top hitter
Evan Gattis had the towering, 44-degree launch angle home run in the bottom of the fourth inning that gave the Astros their first lead. He finished 2-for-3 and also drew a walk.
For the Mariners, Jean Segura went 3-for-5 including a two-out single in the ninth to keep a potential rally alive and he hit a two-out RBI single in the seventh to give the Mariners a 4-3 lead.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
Twitter: @TJCotterill
Comments