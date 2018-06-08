Bullpen shakeup for Mariners. Two relievers head to the DL, Vogelbach, Morin recalled

The Seattle Mariners bullpen just got remade. And Daniel Vogelbach is back in the majors for the third time this season.
The Mariners placed right-handed relievers Juan Nicasio and Dan Altavilla on the 10-day disabled list on Friday. They recalled Vogelach, a first basman and DH, and reliever Mike Morin from Triple-A Tacoma.
Morin was added to the team's 40-man roster and will be making his Mariners debut when he appears in a game. The 27-year-old right-hander was claimed off waivers from Kansas City in December. He's appeared in parts of four big league seasons with Angels (2014-17) and Royals (2017), compiling a 10-8 mark with 4.61 ERA in 183 games. For Tacoma, he was 2-1, with three saves and a 3.24 ERA in 20 games.
The Mariners said Nicasio has a right knee effusion while Altavilla, who is making his second trip to the DL this season, has a right elbow UCL strain.
Vogelbach, 25, is in his third stint with Seattle. He is batting .200 with two home runs and five RBI in 22 games with the Mariners. With the Rainiers, he was hitting .304 with10 home runs and 24 RBI.
The Mariners 40-man roster is now full. Vogelbach and Morin will be in uniform and available for Friday's game at the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.
Nicasio (1-3, with an AL-high 14 holds and a 5.34 ERA in 28 2/3 innings) gave up four runs without retiring a batter on Wednesday to the Houston Astros.
Altavilla (3-2, 2.61 ERA in 20 2/3 innings) was previously on the DL May 1-12 with right AC joint inflammation.
Comments