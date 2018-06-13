Never-a-doubt Mitch Haniger discusses second career Mariners walk-off HR
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning of the Seattle Mariners' 8-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on June 13 to finish the sweep. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy hit another home run, his fourth this series, to help lift Seattle over the Los Angeles Angels for a series sweep. But he also advocated for Mitch Haniger to be an All-Star. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy has hit three home runs his past two games to give him 13 for the season. And he helped the Mariners to a 6-3 victory over the Angels on Tuesday to improve to 43-24.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger discusses his big night, hitting two home runs and throwing out a runner from the right-field corner to flash his arm in a 6-3 Mariners win over the Angels. Video courtesy of Root Sports.
Ty Koehn, a pitcher for Mounds View High in Minnesota showed amazing sportsmanship after striking out batter Jack Kocon to send his team to state. As his teammates celebrated, he went straight to the batter, a longtime friend, to console him.
The Seattle Mariners selected right-hander Logan Gilbert out of Stetson University, the same school that produced ace pitchers Corey Kluber and Jacob deGrom. Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter said many wrote Gilbert off, but they didn't
Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter sits front and center with general manager Jerry Dipoto and chairman John Stanton nearby as they selected right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert in the first round (14th overall) in the 2018 MLB draft.
Seattle Mariners starter Felix Hernandez pitched eighth innings and allowed one run on five hits with seven strikeouts, passing Dennis Eckersley on the all-time strikeouts list. He talked about it after the 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales continued his impressive run the past six starts on the mound with 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run in a 3-1 Mariners victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on June 2. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon went 0-for-6 at the plate in a Mariners' 4-3, 13-inning victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. So there he was after the game, working until almost 1 a.m. on hitting. That's commitment.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger gave the Mariners a 4-3 walk-off victory with his opposite field home run in the bottom of the 13th inning to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, June 1. Highlights courtesy of The Seattle Mariners.
Seattle Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in the 6-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on May 31. He spoke about some of Dee Gordon's plays, him getting back on track and more. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners starter Wade LeBlanc finished May 2018 with a 1.72 ERA in six starts, earning his first win with a 6-1 Mariners victory over the Texas Rangers on May 31 despite entering the day with an illness.
Mariners starter Marco Gonzales pitched 6 2/3 innings allowing one unearned run. He has pitched 19 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run and he said his confidence has soared now that he's two years removed from Tommy John Surgery.