Astros 8, Mariners 4: Two errors prove costly in Houston’s six-run sixth

HOUSTON Let’s start with the good news. The Mariners are still just two games back in the American League wild-card race with five games remaining.
But…
Tuesday was a bad night. The Mariners threw away a chance to draw closer to their first postseason appearance in 15 years by imploding in a six-run sixth inning that boosted Houston to an 8-4 victory at Minute Maid Park.
Felix Hernandez’s reputation as a big-game pitcher took another hit. And while he was sabotaged in the sixth by two costly errors, he also gave up five hits in an inning that he failed to finish.
If the Mariners fail to break their postseason drought — and, again, they’re still within striking range — they are likely to point to Tuesday’s sixth inning as the tipping point.
Let’s recap:
Hernandez carried a 4-2 lead into the inning and had allowed just one hit since Houston’s two-run first. But the Astros stirred to life when Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa opened the inning with singles.
Evan Gattis struck out on a check swing, and Hernandez should have been out of the inning when Yuli Gurriel hit a potential double-play grounder to shortstop Ketel Marte.
But Marte, after stepping on second for the force, threw wildly to first base. The error permitted Altuve to score, and the inning continued. Tony Kemp battled back from a 1-2 hole for a walk.
Alex Bregman batted for Jason Castro and lined a game-tying single to left.
Hernandez again should have been out of the inning when Jake Marisnick hit a check-swing grounder to Adam Lind at first, but Lind bobbled the ball — and Marisnick beat him to first. Another error.
Then Hernandez buckled.
George Springer drove a two-run double to right, and Marwin Gonzalez followed by punching a two-run single up the middle. The Astros led 8-4, and the Mariners replaced Hernandez with Drew Storen.
And that was that. The Houston bullpen protected the lead over the final three innings. Jandel Gustave (1-0) got the victory. The series concludes Wednesday afternoon.
Because Baltimore lost at Toronto, the Mariners remained two games behind the Orioles in the race for the AL’s final wild-card berth. But the Mariners also fell one game behind Detroit, which beat Cleveland.
Houston is one one-half game behind the Mariners.
Both clubs scored in the first inning.
Robinson Cano’s two-out double into the left-field corner in the first inning turned into the game’s first run when Nelson Cruz grounded an RBI single up the middle.
But the Astros answered by jumping Hernandez for two runs in their first.
Springer led off with a single and came around on Jose Altuve’s double off the left-field wall. Altuve took third on the throw to the plate and scored when Carlos Correa punched a single into right field.
The Mariners regained the lead with two runs in the second inning — aided by a Springer misplay in right field after one-out singles by Jesus Sucre and Marte put runners at first and second.
Nori Aoki sent a drive to right that Springer failed to read properly. He broke back late on the ball, which went over his head. The result was an RBI double.
Seth Smith sent a sacrifice fly to center, but Aoki tried for third on the throw home by Jake Marisnick. First baseman Marwin Gonzalez cut the throw and nailed Aoki at third.
Marte crossed the plate before the out, so the run counted.
The Mariners added another run in third inning when Cruz, after a one-out single, scored from first on Lind’s two-out double to center.
Houston starter Mike Fiers gave up four runs and eight hits while throwing 90 pitches in five innings. Just 10 days earlier at Safeco Field, he pitched six shutout innings against the Mariners in a 2-1 victory over James Paxton.
Hernandez (11-7) gave up 10 hits while allowing eight runs in 5 2/3 innings. Four runs were unearned. This marks his second showdown loss to the Astros in 11 days.
Those losses join his disappointing 2014 loss at Toronto when the Mariners were also pursuing a postseason berth in the season’s final week.
Hernandez is slotted to pitch Sunday in the regular-season finale. The Mariners can only hope it means something.
PLAY OF THE GAME: The game turned when shortstop Ketel Marte made a sloppy throwing error on what should have been an inning-ending double play in the sixth inning.
If Marte makes an accurate throw, Felix Hernandez gets out of the inning with no damage, and the Mariners take a 4-2 lead into the seventh inning.
But one run scored on Marte’s error, and the Astros went on to score five more runs. The Mariners never recovered.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
