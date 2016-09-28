Mariners 12, Astros 4: Still alive in postseason chase, Mariners head home

Even when they win — heck, even when they win big — the Mariners never seem to make it easy on themselves at Minute Maid Park. It was no different Wednesday even after building a seven-run lead.
Don’t be deceived by the final score.
Yes, the Mariners, in a virtual must-win game, posted a 12-4 victory over the Houston Astros. And, yes, that pumped new life into their postseason aspirations.
But the Astros had the tying run at the plate in the sixth inning, and all the momentum on their side, before reliever Evan Scribner steadied the Mariners with two superb innings.
Scribner’s work permitted the Mariners to regroup for a decisive charge against Houston’s bullpen. Leonys Martin and Mike Zunino had RBIs in a two-run seventh before Kyle Seager hit a three-run homer in the eighth.
The victory means the Mariners returned home for four season-ending games against Oakland guaranteed to be no worse than two games back in the race for the American League’s final wild-card berth.
The Mariners began play Wednesday trailing Baltimore by two games and Detroit by one game.
Staked to a seven-run lead, Mariners starter James Paxton handed a 7-3 game to Nick Vincent to start the sixth inning. Paxton (6-7) gave up six hits in a a 91-pitch outing that included eight strikeouts and one walk.
Evan Gattis hit Vincent’s first pitch for a homer into the Crawford Boxes above the left-field wall.
When Vincent yielded singles to the next two batters, the Astros had the tying run at the plate with no outs, and Mariners called on Scribner, who ended the threat with two strikeouts and a ground out.
The Mariners then answered with two runs in the seventh inning.
Martin delivered a two-out RBI single against Will Harris, which scored Nelson Cruz from second base when left fielder Tony Kemp made an off-line throw.
Martin went to second on the throw, stole third base and scored when Zunino’s fly to right field hopped the wall for an RBI double. The Mariners led 9-4.
Scribner followed that with a scoreless inning against the heart of the Houston lineup before Seager’s three-run homer in the eighth against Pat Neshek.
Tom Wilhelmsen and Dan Altavilla closed out the victory.
Houston starter Doug Fister (12-13) lasted only 1 1/3 innings before exiting with runners at first and third. The Mariners already had a 3-0 lead at that point after Robinson Cano’s homer in the first inning.
Nori Aoki greeted Kevin Chapman with an RBI single up the middle. Seth Smith followed by serving a soft single into center that scored two more runs for a 6-0 lead.
Five runs were charged to Fister.
The Mariners extended their lead to 7-0 in the third inning on Ketel Marte’s two-out RBI single on a soft chop up the third-base line.
Houston got one run back on George Springer’s one-out homer later in the third inning against Paxton. Back-to-back doubles to start the fifth by Teoscar Hernandez and Jake Marisnick made it 7-2.
Marisnick scored on Alex Bregman’s one-out single. Umpire Jim Wolf initially called Marisnick out, but the Astros challenged and a replay review reversed the call. The lead was down to 7-3.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Center fielder Leonys Martin made a nice running catch to his right on Evan Gattis’ sinking liner for the first out in the Houston second inning.
PLUS: Reliever Evan Scribner squelched a two-on, no-out jam in the sixth innings by retiring three straight batters.
MINUS: Reliever Nick Vincent had been on a roll, but he failed to retire any of the three batters he faced in the sixth inning.
STAT PACK: Robinson Cano needs three RBIs in the last four games to reach 100 for the fourth time in his 12-year career. His career best was 118 in 2011 while playing for the New York Yankees.
SHORT HOPS: Robinson Cano’s nine homers this year are tied for the second-highest total in franchise history against a single opponent. But they aren’t even the most this season against a single opponent. Nelson Cruz hit 10 against the Los Angeles Angels. Cano is tied for second with Jay Buhner, who had nine in 1995 against Minnesota…Seven of Cano’s homers against the Astros came at Minute Maid Park. No other visiting player hit more than two.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments