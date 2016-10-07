Mariners notebook: Two prospects cited among Top 20 in California League

Right-hander Andrew Moore made just nine starts this season at Hi-A Bakersfield prior to his May 24 promotion to Double-A Jackson, but he was still cited as the No. 11 prospect in the California League by Baseball America.
Blaze shortstop Drew Jackson was No. 15 in the Top 20 rankings.
Moore, 22, was 3-1 with a 1.65 ERA for the Blaze before the Mariners moved him to Jackson, where he went 9-3 with a 3.16 ERA in 19 starts. He was cited Oct. 1 as Mariners’ minor-league pitcher of the year.
“A fly-ball pitcher,” Baseball America reported, “Moore pounds the strike zone and keeps hitters guessing. As a result he induces many weak popups and fly balls, which is an approach that could work at Seattle’s Safeco Field.”
The Mariners selected Moore in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft.
Jackson, 23, batted .258 with a .332 on-base percentage after making a two-step jump this season from Short-A Everett, where was the Northwest League player of the year in 2015.
Baseball America acknowledged his spot in the Cal League rankings was a case of potential over his performance. It graded his arm strength and speed at 70 on the 20-80 scouting scale.
“Jackson skipped low Class A altogether,” it reported, “so full-season struggles were not entirely unexpected. His excellent athleticism and top-flight makeup provide reason for optimism that he can eventually get the most out of his raw talent.”
The Mariners selected Jackson in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB Draft.
Moore and Jackson join four other Mariners’ prospects selected so far by Baseball America in its annual Top 20 rankings.
Left-hander Luiz Gohara was No. 11 in the Lo-A Midwest League; outfielder Kyle Lewis was No. 2, and infielder Bryson Brigman was No, 15 in the Short-A Northwest League; and third baseman Joe Rizzo was No. 17 in the Arizona Rookie League.
Baseball America has not yet announced its selections for the Double-A Southern League or the Triple-A Pacific Coast League.
MINOR LEAGUE AWARDS
The Mariners received nominations in four categories for the annual MiLBY awards, which recognize accomplishments throughout the minor leagues. There are 10 nominees in each category.
***Best farm system: All seven of the Mariners’ affiliates reached postseason, and two won championships.
***Best team: Double-A Jackson, which had the best record in the Southern League and won the championship.
***Best offensive player: Jackson outfielder Tyler O’Neill, who made a strong run at the triple crown before finishing with 24 homers, 102 RBIs and a .293 average.
***Game of the year: Hi-A Bakersfield getting a combined one-hitter and 18 strikeouts from five pitchers on Aug. 10 in a 1-0 victory at Visalia. The five pitchers: Tyler Pike, Art Warren, Joe Pistorese, Darin Gillies and Thyago Vieira.
Minor League Baseball offers video reviews of all nominees in all categories at www.MiLB.com. Online balloting continues through Oct. 25. There is no limit to the number of ballots any individual can submit.
