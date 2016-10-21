Mariners Insider Blog

October 21, 2016 2:02 PM

Listach to return next season as manager of Tacoma Rainiers

By Bob Dutton

Pat Listach will get a chance for an encore in 2017 as the manager at Triple-A Tacoma after leading the Rainiers to a wire-to-wire division pennant this season in the Pacific Coast League.

Multiple sources confirmed Listach was offered a contract by the Mariners to serve as the Rainiers’ manager for a third straight year — although he has the option to accept a big-league position elsewhere if one is offered.

The Mariners announced Thursday that Tacoma hitting coach Scott Brosius had been promoted to the big-league staff to serve, primarily, as an assistant to hitting coach Edgar Martinez.

The club has not yet confirmed its 2017 minor-league staff assignments, but sources say Tacoma will also retain pitching coach Lance Painter in addition to Listach.

It will be Painter’s second year with the Rainiers and 12th year in the Mariners’ organization.

Sources also confirmed Everett hitting coach Brian Hunter will be promoted to an expanded Tacoma staff, which next year will consist of three coaches under Listach.

It has not been determined whether Hunter will replace Brosius as the Rainiers’ hitting coach or fill the new position. In either case, he is expected to concentrate on improving base-running and outfield skills.

Listach, 49, guided the Rainiers to an 81-62 record this season and a Pacific Northern Division crown before they lost in the playoffs to eventual champion El Paso (Padres).

The Rainiers finished 68-76 under Listach in 2015.

