Mariners Insider Blog

October 25, 2016 11:53 AM

Mariners confirm minor-league deals with two veteran pitchers

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

The Mariners moved to bolster their organizational pitching depth this week by confirming recent reports of minor-league deals with two veteran pitchers: right-hander Micah Owings and lefty Brad Mills.

Owings, 34, was 7-6 with a 4.30 ERA last season in 23 games, including 19 starts, for the York Revolution in the independent Atlantic League. He pitched in parts of six big-league seasons from 2007-12 with three clubs.

Mills, 31, is remaining with the organization. He was 3-3 with a 5.28 this season in nine starts at Triple-A Tacoma before a shoulder injury forced him to the disabled list. His rehab is expected to continue into spring training.

While Owings’ deal includes an invitation to big-league camp, he and Mills loom as likelier candidates to fill out a Tacoma rotation that currently projects to include Cody Martin, Zach Lee, Paul Blackburn, and Andrew Moore.

Owings was 32-33 with a 4.86 ERA in 138 games, including 68 starts, for Arizona, Cincinnati and San Diego. He has not pitched in the big leagues since undergoing elbow surgery in 2012.

The elbow injury prompted Owings, who has a .283 career average, to attempt to return to the big leagues as a first baseman/outfielder with Washington, Milwaukee and Miami in 2013-14.

After sitting out the 2015 season, Owings began his comeback this season as a pitcher at York.

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto held front-office posts at Arizona during Owings’ tours with the club in 2007-08 and 2011.

Mills’ resume also includes part of six big-league seasons, although on a more-limited basis. He was 4-4 with a 7.97 ERA in 21 games, including 14 starts, from 2009-15 with Toronto, Oakland and the Los Angeles Angels.

The Mariners previously signed Mills to a minor-league deal on Dec. 15, 2015.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Related content

Mariners Insider Blog

Comments

Videos

Mariners postgame: Servais talks 3-2 loss to Boston

View more video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos