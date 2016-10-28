Marlette trying to convince Mariners that he’s a keeper

Catcher Tyler Marlette is making a strong bid for a spot on the Mariners’ 40-man roster when the deadline arrives next month for clubs to protect players from being available in the Rule 5 Draft.
Marlette, 23, is batting .375 for Peoria through six starts in the Arizona Fall League and was cited Friday by Baseball America at No. 4 in its weekly Hot Sheet. He is 9-for-24 with two homers and seven RBIs.
"Marlette’s career has stalled in recent years," the magazine reported. "A bat-first catcher, he has to really hit to justify his fringe-average receiving. But after reaching the high Class A California League in 2014, he has spent most of the last two seasons back there.
"So this AFL stint is an important springboard for Marlette as he looks to prove he’s ready for a full season at Double-A. He has four multi-hit games in six starts in the AFL."
Marlette batted .277 this season with a .335 on-base percentage and a .463 slugging percentage in 98 games at Hi-A Bakersfield (83 games) and Double-A Jackson (15). He also had 15 homers and 59 RBIs.
The Mariners selected Marlette, a right-handed hitter, in the fifth round of the 2011 draft. That makes him eligible for the Rule 5 Draft in December if the Mariners don’t add him to their 40-man roster prior to the deadline.
The Rule 5 Draft is designed to prevent clubs from stashing players in the minors after four or five years (depending on their age when signed). A selected player must remain on his new club’s big-league roster for an entire year or be offered back to his former club.
GOHARA ALSO CITED
Left-handed pitcher Luiz Gohara also made this week’s 10-player Hot Sheet at No. 8. He has allowed five runs and 11 hits in 8 2/3 innings for Peoria but just two runs in his last six innings.
"Gohara has trimmed down," Baseball America reported, "and evaluators say his slider improved in part because he got his legs in better shape, allowing him to plant and pivot better and get depth on the pitch.
"He has premium velocity and touched 98 mph this season."
Gohara, 20, was a combined 7-2 this season with a 1.81 ERA in 13 starts at Short-A Everett and Lo-A Clinton. He also had 81 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings.
FIELDING BIBLE AWARDS
It’s not always an accurate Gold Glove predictor, but The Fielding Bible bypassed second baseman Robinson Cano and third baseman Kyle Seager on Friday in revealing its annual awards.
The Fielding Bible uses a different criteria in its selections and also chooses just one player throughout the majors at each position. The Gold Glove awards recognize one player from each position in both leagues.
Cano and Seager were identified Thursday as being among three Gold Glove finalists at their positions. The winners will be announced Nov. 8 on ESPN.
The Fielding Bible’s recipients include Boston’s Dustin Pedroia at second base, and Colorado’s Nolan Arenado at third base.
Pedroia and Detroit’s Ian Kinsler are the Gold Glove finalists in addition to Cano for the American League award at second base.
The AL finalists at third base in addition to Seager are Texas’ Adrian Beltre, and Baltimore’s Manny Machado.
