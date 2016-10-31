Mariners Insider Blog

October 31, 2016 11:05 AM

Mariners’ prospect Tyler O’Neill picked for Fall Stars Game

By Bob Dutton

SEATTLE

Want a chance to make your own assessment on Mariners outfield prospect Tyler O’Neill? Tune in Saturday to MLB Network for its telecast of the Arizona Fall League’s all-star game.

O’Neill was selected Monday to play for the West Division club in the annual Fall Stars Game, which starts at 5:08 p.m. Pacific time Saturday in Surprise, Ariz.

The rosters were selected by scouting and farm directors from every major-league club in consultation with AFL director Steve Cobb and his baseball personnel staff.

O’Neill, 21, is batting .313 (15-for-48) in 11 games for the Peoria Javelinas with three homers and nine RBIs. He was the only Mariners’ prospect selected for the Fall Stars Game.

Baseball America published a scouting report Monday that declared: "O’Neill has all the tools to be a solid-average outfielder at the major league level with the ability to hit in the .260-.280 range with doubles and home-run power."

The Mariners previously picked O’Neill as its minor-league hitter of the year after he batted .293 in 130 games at Double-A Jackson with 24 homers and 102 RBIs.

