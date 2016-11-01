Mariners unveil commemorative uniform patch to mark 40th season

The Mariners plan to commemorate their 40th anniversary season in 2017 by wearing a special patch on the right shoulder of their uniform jerseys.
The 40th-anniversary logo has Mount Rainier and the distinctive Seattle skyline serving as a backdrop for the Mariners’ nautical compass logo and the number 40.
There are two versions of the patch.
The primary patch is predominantly navy blue, but there is a royal blue-and-gold version that will be worn on the the club’s alternate Sunday uniforms. The primary logo will also appear on the outfield wall at Safeco Field.
And, yes, if you want an authentic uniform with the commemorative patch for yourself, they should be available next week in the Mariners Team Stores.
The Mariners are also planning to mark their 40th anniversary season by inviting back former players and staging other special events. Those details will be announced at a later date.
