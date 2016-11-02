Mariners acquire pitcher from Atlanta in a series of roster moves

Clear the decks.
The Mariners prepared for the start of free agency through a series of space-clearing personnel moves Wednesday on their 40-man roster. They also acquired right-handed swingman Ryan Weber from Atlanta in a waiver claim.
Weber, 26, is 1-4 with a 5.45 ERA in 21 games, including seven starts, for the Braves over the last two years. He is 33-36 with a 3.78 ERA in 203 minor-league games, including 77 starts, over eight seasons in the Atlanta system.
"He’s an excellent strike-thrower with a good sinker who can either start or relieve," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "He also improves our depth at 26 years old, and he has two options left."
The other moves:
***Catcher Steve Clevenger, left-handed reliever Charlie Furbush and right-handed reliever Ryan Cook were activated from the 60-day disabled list. They cleared waivers and were assigned to Triple-A Tacoma.
But all three players have sufficient major-league service to refuse the assignment and choose to become free agents.
Clevenger was also suspended Sept. 23 after making racially-insensitive comments on twitter. Furbush isn’t expected to pitch next season after undergoing surgery in August to repair a partially torn rotator cuff.
***Right-handed starter Adrian Sampson was activated from the 60-day disabled list but was claimed on waivers by the Texas Rangers. He is still recovering from elbow surgery and is expected to start next season on the disabled list.
***Catcher Steve Baron was designated for assignment.
The series of moves, temporarily, leave the Mariners with no openings on their 40-man roster, but at least six players will be removed when free agency begins at 7 a.m. Pacific time Thursday — one day after the World Series concludes.
The Mariners have seven eligible players, although they are expected to exercise a contract option to retain outfielder Seth Smith.
The other six eligible players: catcher Chris Iannetta; first basemen Adam Lind and Dae-Ho Lee; outfielders Nori Aoki and Franklin Gutierrez; and reliever Drew Storen.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
