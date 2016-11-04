Mariners acquire lefty reliever from Cardinals in waiver claim

The Mariners continued their recent flurry of roster moves Friday afternoon by acquiring lefty reliever Dean Kiekhefer in a waiver claim from St. Louis.
Kiekhefer, 27, had a 5.32 ERA in 26 games this season in five tours for the Cardinals while also going also 6-1 with a 2.08 ERA in 29 games for Triple-A Memphis.
"He's an outstanding strike-thrower who typically keeps it on the ground," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "He also has a strong track record vs. left-handed hitters. The fact that he's still optionable only enhances the appeal."
Kiekhefer has a 2.67 ERA in 265 games over seven minor-league season since his selection by the Cardinals in the 36th round of the 2010 draft. He is 10-5 with a 2.38 ERA over last three seasons in 119 games at Memphis.
Adding Kiekhefer leaves the Mariners with four openings on their 40-man roster.
