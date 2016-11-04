Mariners Insider Blog

November 4, 2016 3:03 PM

Mariners acquire lefty reliever from Cardinals in waiver claim

By Bob Dutton

SEATTLE

The Mariners continued their recent flurry of roster moves Friday afternoon by acquiring lefty reliever Dean Kiekhefer in a waiver claim from St. Louis.

Kiekhefer, 27, had a 5.32 ERA in 26 games this season in five tours for the Cardinals while also going also 6-1 with a 2.08 ERA in 29 games for Triple-A Memphis.

"He's an outstanding strike-thrower who typically keeps it on the ground," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "He also has a strong track record vs. left-handed hitters. The fact that he's still optionable only enhances the appeal."

Kiekhefer has a 2.67 ERA in 265 games over seven minor-league season since his selection by the Cardinals in the 36th round of the 2010 draft. He is 10-5 with a 2.38 ERA over last three seasons in 119 games at Memphis.

Adding Kiekhefer leaves the Mariners with four openings on their 40-man roster.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

