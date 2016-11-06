Mariners’ outfield prospect Tyler O’Neill shows off his speed

Tyler O’Neill proved (again) that he’s not just a power prospect Saturday night when he stole second base after a single before scoring in the Arizona Fall League’s annual Fall Stars Game in Surprise.
O’Neill started for the West Division in right field and went 1-for-2 in a 10-4 romp over the East. He was the only Mariners’ prospect selected to play in the game.
The steal shouldn’t have been that big of a surprise. O’Neill, 21, stole 12 bases in 14 attempts this season at Double-A Jackson in addition to batting .293 with 24 homers and 102 RBIs.
The Southern League picked him as its most valuable player, and he received the Ken Griffey Award from the Mariners as the organization’s minor-league hitter of the year.
O’Neill has 35 steals in 46 attempts over four minor-league seasons since his selection in the third round of the 2013 draft.
Baseball America also cited O’Neill at No. 2 in its weekly AFL Hot Sheet for the period ending Nov. 4. He is batting .322 (19-for 59) in 14 games for the Peoria Javelinas with three homers and nine RBIs.
"O’Neill’s breakout season has continued through four weeks in the AFL," the magazine noted. "The muscle-bound Canadian continued to pummel the ball this week, adding two doubles to his ledger."
WINTER NOTABLES
Outfielder Boog Powell’s effort to rebound from a second drug suspension continues to show encouraging results. He is batting .339 (19-for-56) with a .431 on-base percentage in 14 games for Aguilas in the Dominican Winter League.
Powell, 23, received an 80-game suspension on June 23 while playing at Triple-A Tacoma after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance. He received a 50-game suspension for a similar violation in 2014.
Other notables:
***Right-hander Forrest Snow, who spent most of last season at Jackson, had 10 strikeouts in seven inning Saturday for Aguilas but gave up three runs in a 5-4 loss to Licey. He has a 1.59 ERA in three starts (three earned runs in 17 innings).
***Catcher Tyler Marlette is on a 1-for-10 slide at Peoria in the AFL, which dropped his average to .294 (10-for-34). He will be eligible this year for the Rule t Draft if not added to the Mariners’ 40-man roster by the Nov. 18 deadline.
***Lefty reliever Paul Fry has two scoreless appearances, covering one inning, since joining Mayaguez in the Puerto Rican Winter League. He has walked three, however. Fry is also Rule 5 eligible this winter if not added to the 40-man roster.
CALENDAR ITEMS
Some notable deadlines and announcements on Monday:
***Clubs have until 2 p.m. Pacific time to extend qualifying offers (a one-year contract for $17.2 million) to their free agents in order to gain a compensatory draft pick next June if the player signs elsewhere.
The Mariners are not expected to make qualifying offers to any of their four eligible free agents: outfielder Franklin Gutierrez, catcher Chris Iannetta and first basemen Dae-Ho Lee and Adam Lind.
Reliever Drew Storen is also a free agent, but he isn’t eligible for a qualifying offer because he didn’t spend the entire season with the club.
***The three finalists for the four major awards in each league — Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year — will be announced at 3 p.m. on MLB Network.
The winners will be announced Nov. 14-17 on MLB Network. The awards are presented by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
***Free agents are allowed to sign with new clubs at 9:01 p.m. Pacific time. Until then, their former clubs retain exclusive negotiating rights.
