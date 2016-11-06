Mariners acquire catcher Carlos Ruiz from Dodgers

The Mariners acquired veteran catcher Carlos Ruiz in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple sources, although there was no immediate confirmation from either club.
News of the trade broke Sunday night in a twitter post by Jon Heyman of www.fanragsports.com. A subsequent twitter report by Joel Sherman of MLB Network said the Mariners are surrendering a pitcher from their 40-man roster.
The Dodgers currently hold a $4.5 million option on Ruiz, 37, with a $500,000 buyout. The Mariners will pick up that option.
Ruiz is an 11-year veteran who spent his entire career with Philadelphia before an Aug. 25 trade sent him to the Dodgers as part of a multi-player deal. He batted a combined .264 this season with three homers and 15 RBIs in 62 games.
Such a move positions Ruiz to replace Chris Iannetta as the backup to Mike Zunino. Iannetta became a free agent last Thursday when the Mariners chose not to exercise a $4.5 million option for 2017.
Iannetta, 33, began this season as the club’s starting catcher before the Mariners turned again to Zunino over the closing three months. Iannetta finished the season with a .210 average in 94 games with seven homers and 24 RBIs.
Ruiz has a .266 average and a .352 on-base percentage over 1,083 career games. Hr rated at plus-four in runs saved above average this season as computed by Baseball Info Solutions.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments