Mariners release spring schedule; pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 14

Anyone got an early dose of spring fever?
The Mariners announced a 37-game Cactus League schedule Thursday for their 40th anniversary season. And due to the World Baseball Classic, everything begins a few days earlier than usual.
Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report Feb. 14 to the club’s year-round facility at the Peoria Sports Complex. Full-squad workouts begin Feb. 19 and, as usual, are open to the public.
The Mariners’ spring opener is Feb. 25 against complex co-tenant San Diego at Peoria Stadium. It is the first of their 20 spring games at their home park, including two as the visiting team against the Padres.
Every Cactus League opponent makes at least one visit to Peoria to play the Mariners. The Chicago Cubs, the reigning World Series champions, make their appearance on March 10 — one day after the Mariners play the Cubs in Mesa.
The Mariners conclude their spring schedule, as is now traditional, with two games against Colorado. After the April 1 finale at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, the Mariners depart for Houston and an April 3 opener against the Astros..
Tickets for all games go on sale in December. Broadcast schedules for Root Sports Northwest and the Mariners Radio Network will also be announced at a later date.
2017 Spring Training Schedule by Anonymous rHnsf1r on Scribd
