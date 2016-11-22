Mariners release reliever Tom Wilhelmsen

Veteran reliever Tom Wilhelmsen’s second tour with the Mariners officially came to an end Tuesday when he was placed on unconditional-release waivers.
The move follows Friday’s decision to designate Wilhelmsen for assignment in order to clear space on the 40-man roster. He was 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 29 games after returning to the Mariners on June 22 following his release by Texas.
Wilhelmsen, 32, is out of options, which played a role in the decision.
Three other relievers are also out of options: Nick Vincent, Evan Scribner and Archimedes Caminero. Veteran Steve Cishek has sufficient service time to prevent the club from sending him to the minors without his permission
"We need to maintain some level of flexibility down there," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "It made the decision on what to do moving forward with Tom a little easier.
"He did a very nice job for us, and I certainly wish him well in free agency. This actually allows us to keep somewhat of an open door if something arises and we’d like to bring him back."
Unconditional-release waivers permit any club to claim the player for $1. The player then has five days to accept the claim or reject it and become a free agent. Wilhelmsen is unlikely to be claimed because he is eligible for arbitration.
The Mariners signed Wilhelmsen as a free agent on Feb. 26, 2010. He reached the majors in 2011 and spent five years in the big leagues before a Nov. 16, 2015 trade sent him to Texas in a five-player deal that netted outfielder Leonys Martin.
Wilhelmsen is 13-14 with 68 saves in 317 games over six big-league seasons.
