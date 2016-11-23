Mariners Insider Blog

November 23, 2016 7:54 PM

Mariners acquire shortstop Jean Segura in five-player deal with Arizona

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

How’s this for an early Black Friday deal?

The Mariners finally landed their much-sought veteran shortstop late Wednesday night when they obtained Jean Segura in a five-player deal that sent right-hander Taijuan Walker and shortstop Ketel Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"Segura was one of the premier offensive players in the majors last season," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "His combination of average, power and speed is extremely difficult to find, especially at a position like shortstop and at the top of our lineup.

"We believe pairing him with (second baseman) Robinson Cano gives us tremendous offensive potential in the middle of our infield."

The Mariners also received outfielder Mitch Haniger and left-handed reliever Zac Curtis in the deal.

"We see Haniger as a high-ceiling prospect who projects to join our outfield as soon as next season," Dipoto said, "while Zac Curtis’ track record in the minors gives us great confidence in his future as a big league pitcher."

The deal comes at a significant cost.

Walker has long been viewed as the heir apparent to Felix Hernandez atop the Mariners’ rotation, and Marte projected as the club’s shortstop for the future.

The deal required the Mariners to clear one space on their 40-man roster, which they achieved by designating switch-pitcher Pat Venditte for assignment.　　　

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Related content

Mariners Insider Blog

Comments

Videos

Mariners postgame: Servais talks 3-2 loss to Boston

View more video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos