November 28, 2016 8:24 AM

Mariners’ updated 40-man roster, contract status and personnel moves

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

The Winter Meetings are nearly here — they run Dec. 5-8 in Washington, D.C. So it’s time to catch up.

Here is the Mariners’ updated 40-man roster with service time, contract status and future option availability on all players. Also included: All roster moves involving the club’s 40-man roster since the end of the 2016 regular season.

MARINERS’ 40-MAN ROSTER

PITCHERS (21)

RHP Dan Altavilla (38 days of major-league service, three options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

RHP Jonathan Aro (0.040; one option): not yet eligible for arbitration.

RHP Arquimedes Caminero (two years and 60 days of major-league service, no options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

RHP Steve Cishek (5.143; options not applicable): signed through 2017.

LHP Zac Curtis (0.071, two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

RHP Edwin Diaz (0.122, three options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

LHP Paul Fry (0.000, three options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

RHP Felix Hernandez (11.060; options not applicable): signed through 2019 with club option for 2020.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (5.000; options not applicable): signed through 2017 with vesting option for 2018.

RHP Nathan Karns (2.033; one option): not yet eligible for arbitration.

LHP Dean Kiekhefer (0.084; two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

RHP Zach Lee (0.008, one option): not yet eligible for arbitration.

RHP Cody Martin (0.116; one option): not yet eligible for arbitration.

LHP Ariel Miranda (0.062, two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

LHP James Paxton (2.152; two options): eligible for arbitration.

LHP James Pazos (0.067, two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

RHP Evan Scribner (3.142; no options): eligible for arbitration.

RHP Thyago Vieira (0.000, three options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

RHP Nick Vincent (3.067; no options): eligible for arbitration.

RHP Ryan Weber (0.097; two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

RHP Tony Zych (1.006; two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

CATCHERS (3)

Carlos Ruiz (10.069; options not applicable): signed through 2017.

Jesus Sucre (2.138; no options): eligible for arbitration.

Mike Zunino (2.166; one option): eligible for arbitration.

INFIELDERS (10)

Robinson Cano (11.153; options not applicable): signed through 2023.

Michael Freeman (0.039; two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

Taylor Motter (0.049, two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

Shawn O’Malley (1.033; two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

D.J. Peterson (0.000, three options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

Kyle Seager (5.085; options not applicable): signed through 2021 with club option for 2022.

Jean Segura (4.065, two options): eligible for arbitration.

Richie Shaffer (0.103, two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

Danny Valencia (5.118, options not applicable): eligible for arbitration.

Dan Vogelbach (0.022; three options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

OUTFIELDERS (6 and 1 on restricted list)

Nelson Cruz (9.082; options not applicable): signed through 2018.

Ben Gamel (0.043; two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

Mitch Haniger (0.048, three options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

Guillermo Heredia (0.055, two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.

Leonys Martin (4.078; no options): eligible for arbitration.

Boog Powell (0.000, two options): on restricted list because of minor-league drug suspension; not yet eligible for arbitration.

Seth Smith (8.119; options not applicable): signed through 2017.　　

TRANSACTIONS SINCE THE END OF REGULAR SEASON

November 23: SS Jean Segura, OF Mitch Haniger and LHP Zac Curtis acquired from Arizona for RHP Taijuan Walker and SS Ketel Marte. SHP Pat Venditte designated for assignment.

November 22: RHP Tom Wilhelmsen placed on unconditional release waivers.

November 18: INF/OFs Taylor Motter and Richie Shaffer acquired from Tampa Bay in trade for INF Dalton Kelly and RHPs Andrew Kittredge and Dylan Thompson; LHP James Pazos acquired from New York Yankees for RHP Zack Littell; LHP Paul Fry, RHP Thyago Vieira and 1B D.J. Peterson added to 40-man roster; RHP Tom Wilhelmsen designated for assignment; LHP David Rollins claimed on waivers by Chicago Cubs; OF Stefen Romero granted release in order to pursue opportunity in Japan.

November 12: UTL Danny Valencia acquired from Oakland in trade for RHP Paul Blackburn.

November 9: C Steven Baron released.

November 7: RHP Ryan Cook rejected outright assignment to Triple-A Tacoma and became a free agent.

November 6: C Carlos Ruiz acquired from Los Angeles Dodgers for LHP Vidal Nuno.

November 4: LHP Dean Kiekhefer obtained from St. Louis in waiver claim; LHP Charlie Furbush and C Steve Clevenger rejected outright assignments to Triple-A Tacoma and became free agents.

November 3: OF Seth Smith retained by Mariners exercising option; C Chris Iannetta became free agent when Mariners didn’t exercise option; OF Nori Aoki lost to Houston in waiver claim; RHP Nathan Karns reinstated from 60-day disabled list; 1Bs Adam Lind and Dae-Ho Lee, OF Franklin Gutierrez and RHP Drew Storen became free agents.

November 2: RHP Ryan Weber obtained from Atlanta in waiver claim; RHP Adrian Sampson activated from 60-day disabled list and lost to Texas in waiver claim; C Steve Clevenger, LHP Charlie Furbush and RHP Ryan Cook activated from 60-day disabled list, cleared waivers and assigned outright to Triple-A Tacoma; C Steven Baron designated for assignment.

October 3: RHPs Jonathan Aro, Zach Lee and Tony Zych; C Steven Baron and OF Stefen Romero recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

