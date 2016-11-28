Mariners’ updated 40-man roster, contract status and personnel moves

The Winter Meetings are nearly here — they run Dec. 5-8 in Washington, D.C. So it’s time to catch up.
Here is the Mariners’ updated 40-man roster with service time, contract status and future option availability on all players. Also included: All roster moves involving the club’s 40-man roster since the end of the 2016 regular season.
MARINERS’ 40-MAN ROSTER
PITCHERS (21)
RHP Dan Altavilla (38 days of major-league service, three options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
RHP Jonathan Aro (0.040; one option): not yet eligible for arbitration.
RHP Arquimedes Caminero (two years and 60 days of major-league service, no options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
RHP Steve Cishek (5.143; options not applicable): signed through 2017.
LHP Zac Curtis (0.071, two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
RHP Edwin Diaz (0.122, three options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
LHP Paul Fry (0.000, three options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
RHP Felix Hernandez (11.060; options not applicable): signed through 2019 with club option for 2020.
RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (5.000; options not applicable): signed through 2017 with vesting option for 2018.
RHP Nathan Karns (2.033; one option): not yet eligible for arbitration.
LHP Dean Kiekhefer (0.084; two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
RHP Zach Lee (0.008, one option): not yet eligible for arbitration.
RHP Cody Martin (0.116; one option): not yet eligible for arbitration.
LHP Ariel Miranda (0.062, two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
LHP James Paxton (2.152; two options): eligible for arbitration.
LHP James Pazos (0.067, two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
RHP Evan Scribner (3.142; no options): eligible for arbitration.
RHP Thyago Vieira (0.000, three options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
RHP Nick Vincent (3.067; no options): eligible for arbitration.
RHP Ryan Weber (0.097; two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
RHP Tony Zych (1.006; two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
CATCHERS (3)
Carlos Ruiz (10.069; options not applicable): signed through 2017.
Jesus Sucre (2.138; no options): eligible for arbitration.
Mike Zunino (2.166; one option): eligible for arbitration.
INFIELDERS (10)
Robinson Cano (11.153; options not applicable): signed through 2023.
Michael Freeman (0.039; two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
Taylor Motter (0.049, two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
Shawn O’Malley (1.033; two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
D.J. Peterson (0.000, three options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
Kyle Seager (5.085; options not applicable): signed through 2021 with club option for 2022.
Jean Segura (4.065, two options): eligible for arbitration.
Richie Shaffer (0.103, two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
Danny Valencia (5.118, options not applicable): eligible for arbitration.
Dan Vogelbach (0.022; three options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
OUTFIELDERS (6 and 1 on restricted list)
Nelson Cruz (9.082; options not applicable): signed through 2018.
Ben Gamel (0.043; two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
Mitch Haniger (0.048, three options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
Guillermo Heredia (0.055, two options): not yet eligible for arbitration.
Leonys Martin (4.078; no options): eligible for arbitration.
Boog Powell (0.000, two options): on restricted list because of minor-league drug suspension; not yet eligible for arbitration.
Seth Smith (8.119; options not applicable): signed through 2017.
TRANSACTIONS SINCE THE END OF REGULAR SEASON
November 23: SS Jean Segura, OF Mitch Haniger and LHP Zac Curtis acquired from Arizona for RHP Taijuan Walker and SS Ketel Marte. SHP Pat Venditte designated for assignment.
November 22: RHP Tom Wilhelmsen placed on unconditional release waivers.
November 18: INF/OFs Taylor Motter and Richie Shaffer acquired from Tampa Bay in trade for INF Dalton Kelly and RHPs Andrew Kittredge and Dylan Thompson; LHP James Pazos acquired from New York Yankees for RHP Zack Littell; LHP Paul Fry, RHP Thyago Vieira and 1B D.J. Peterson added to 40-man roster; RHP Tom Wilhelmsen designated for assignment; LHP David Rollins claimed on waivers by Chicago Cubs; OF Stefen Romero granted release in order to pursue opportunity in Japan.
November 12: UTL Danny Valencia acquired from Oakland in trade for RHP Paul Blackburn.
November 9: C Steven Baron released.
November 7: RHP Ryan Cook rejected outright assignment to Triple-A Tacoma and became a free agent.
November 6: C Carlos Ruiz acquired from Los Angeles Dodgers for LHP Vidal Nuno.
November 4: LHP Dean Kiekhefer obtained from St. Louis in waiver claim; LHP Charlie Furbush and C Steve Clevenger rejected outright assignments to Triple-A Tacoma and became free agents.
November 3: OF Seth Smith retained by Mariners exercising option; C Chris Iannetta became free agent when Mariners didn’t exercise option; OF Nori Aoki lost to Houston in waiver claim; RHP Nathan Karns reinstated from 60-day disabled list; 1Bs Adam Lind and Dae-Ho Lee, OF Franklin Gutierrez and RHP Drew Storen became free agents.
November 2: RHP Ryan Weber obtained from Atlanta in waiver claim; RHP Adrian Sampson activated from 60-day disabled list and lost to Texas in waiver claim; C Steve Clevenger, LHP Charlie Furbush and RHP Ryan Cook activated from 60-day disabled list, cleared waivers and assigned outright to Triple-A Tacoma; C Steven Baron designated for assignment.
October 3: RHPs Jonathan Aro, Zach Lee and Tony Zych; C Steven Baron and OF Stefen Romero recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.
