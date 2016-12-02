Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners complete deal for free-agent reliever Marc Rzepczynski

By Bob Dutton

SEATTLE

The Mariners finalized a two-year deal Friday night with free-agent reliever Marc Rzcepczynski for $11 million.

News of a pending deal broke Thursday, but it wasn’t completed until Friday. A club official said an official announcement was expected on Saturday.

A corresponding move will be made at that time to clear space on the club’s 40-man roster.

The signing fills the Mariners’ need for a left-handed situational reliever and represents a sizable raise for Rzepczynski, who made $2.95 million last season while compiling a 2.70 ERA in 70 games for Oakland and Washington.

Rzepczynski (pronounced zep-CHIN-skee) is an eight-year veteran who is 12-24 with a 3.80 ERA in 419 career games with six different clubs. He has limited left-handed batters to a .222 average in his career.

The Mariners previously pursued lefty free-agent Brett Cecil before he signed a four-year deal with St. Louis for $30.5 million.

The signing continues a busy off-season for the Mariners, who previously made six trades involving 17 players between Nov. 6 and Nov. 28.

It also leaves the club with only one more identified need to address as the Winter Meetings get under way Monday near Washington, D.C.: a veteran starting pitcher capable of stepping into the middle of their rotation.

Rzepczynski, 31, has just one career save but 85 holds in 102 save opportunities. He had 11 holds last season in 12 opportunities.

