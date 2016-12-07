Mariners Insider Blog

December 7, 2016 5:24 PM

Mariners acquire right-hander Chris Heston from Giants

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.

The Mariners won’t leave empty-handed from the Winter Meetings after acquiring right-hander Chris Heston on Wednesday night from San Francisco for a player to be named later.

"Adding Chris is another move in our continuing effort to build a deep and flexible pitching staff," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "His composure and solid feel to pitch has produced positive results at all levels throughout his career."

Heston, 28, missed much of last season because of a severe oblique injury after going 12-11 with a 3.95 ERA in 31 starts for the Giants in 2015. He is not yet eligible for arbitration, which makes him a low-cost acquisition.

The Mariners cleared space for Heston on their 40-man roster by designating infielder/outfielder Richie Shaffer for assignment. The trade could be completed as soon as the Rule 5 Draft concludes on Thursday.

Heston opened last season in the Giants’ bullpen but was sent to Triple-A Sacramento in late April after allowing six runs and nine hits over five innings in four appearances.

After going 2-8 with a 3.77 ERA in 13 games, including 12 starts, Heston was diagnosed with a strained oblique and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

The Mariners acquired Shaffer, 25, from Tampa Bay in a five-player deal on Nov. 18. He batted .250 last season with one homer and four RBIs for the Rays in 20 games over three tours.

Shaffer spent most of the season at Triple-A Durham, where he batted .227 with 11 homers and 48 RBIs in 119 games.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Related content

Mariners Insider Blog

Comments

Videos

Mariners postgame: Servais talks 3-2 loss to Boston

View more video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos