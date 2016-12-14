Mariners lose Shaffer to Philadelphia in waiver claim

Corner utilityman Richie Shaffer’s brief stay with the Mariners ended Wednesday when was claimed on waivers by Philadelphia.
The Mariners designated Shaffer, 25, for assignment on Dec. 7 to clear space on their 40-man roster for right-handed pitcher Chris Heston, whom they acquired from San Francisco for a player to be named later.
The player going to the Giants isn’t likely to be determined until spring training.
The Mariners acquired Shaffer and utilityman Taylor Motter on Nov. 18 from Tampa Bay in a trade for three minor-league players: infielder Dalton Kelly and right-handed pitchers Andrew Kittredge and Dylan Thompson.
Shaffer, a right-handed hitter, was a first-round pick in 2012. He spent 51 games in the majors over the last two seasons and batted .213 with five homers and 10 RBIs in 122 at-bats over 51 games.
In five professional seasons, Shaffer has primarily played third base, but he has also logged time at first base, right field and left field.
The Mariners currently have no openings on their 40-man roster, but one is anticipated in the near future once reliever Arquimedes Caminero is granted his release to pursue an opportunity in Japan with the Yomiuri Giants.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
