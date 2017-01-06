Mariners plug hole in rotation by acquiring right-hander Yovani Gallardo

The Mariners made their much-anticipated move Friday to acquire a veteran starting pitcher when they obtained right-hander Yovani Gallardo from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade for outfielder Seth Smith.
"Gallardo gives us the veteran presence that we have been searching for," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "He has a track record of durability and success as a starting pitcher.
"After examining the free agent and trade market, Yovani is the best fit for our club as we move forward this offseason."
The Mariners also received cash in the deal, presumably to help bridge the difference in salaries. Gallardo will make $11 million this season, and his contract contains a club option for 2018 at $13 million with a $2 million buyout clause.
Smith will make $7 million this season before becoming a free agent.
Gallardo, 30, was 6-8 with a 5.42 ERA last season in 23 starts for the Orioles. He missed nearly two month — April 23 to June 18 — because of tendinitis in the biceps of his right shoulder.
But Gallardo made at least 30 starts in each of his six previous seasons. He is a 10-year veteran who is 108-83 with a 3.79 ERA in 270 career games, including 267 starts.
Smith, 34, batted .249 last season with 16 homers and a career-high 63 RBIs in 137 games.
