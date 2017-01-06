Mariners Insider Blog

January 6, 2017 2:10 PM

Mariners acquire outfielder Jarrod Dyson from Kansas City

By Bob Dutton

SEATTLE

Get ready, Mariners’ fans. You’re about to see what "Speed do."

The Mariners made it a two-fer Friday by acquiring outfielder Jarrod Dyson from Kansas City for pitcher Nathan Karns just a few hours after sending outfielder Seth Smith to Baltimore in a trade for pitcher Yovani Gallardo.

Dyson, 32, if a fleet left-handed hitter who addresses the Mariners’ desire to add speed and defense to their outfield. He batted .278 last season with a .340 on-base percentage and 30 stolen bases in 107 games.

"Jarrod brings us a winning pedigree," general manager Jerry Dipoto said, "along with elite level defense and base-running.

"He joins players like Leonys Martin and Jean Segura in creating a disruptive element on the bases to our offensive game, while also enhancing our ability to prevent runs on defense."

Dyson is a seven-year veteran who can play all three outfield positions. He has a plus-24 rating in runs saved above average over the last two seasons. Dyson’s speed led to his catchphrase: "That’s what speed do."

Karns, 29, was 6-2 with a 5.15 ERA last season in 22 games before suffering a season-ending back injury in late July.

