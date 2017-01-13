Mariners reach agreements with all eight of their arbitration-eligible players

The Mariners aren’t only prolific these days at executing roster moves. They showed an ability Friday to sweep the board in terms of negotiating contracts.
The club completed a deal-making whirlwind covering roughly 12 hours by reaching agreements with all eight of their arbitration-eligible players prior to the deadline for both sides to exchange figures.
The process began Thursday night when shortstop Jean Segura, one of four arbitration-eligible players acquired by the Mariners in their many off-season deals, agreed to a one-year deal for $6.2 million.
On Friday morning, outfielder Leonys Martin agreed to a one-year deal for $4.85 million. Then first baseman/outfielder Danny Valencia, another newcomer, agreed to a one-year deal for $5.5 million.
Both deals were first reported by Jon Heyman of www.FanRagSports.com but later confirmed by The News Tribune.
Shortly thereafter, the Mariners confirmed deals with left-handed starting pitchers Drew Smyly and James Paxton; right-handed relievers Nick Vincent and Evan Scribner; and outfielder Jarrod Dyson.
The salaries for the latter five weren’t immediately available.
Segura, 26, made $2.6 million last season at Arizona while setting career highs with 20 homers, 64 RBIs and a .319 average. The Mariners acquired him on Nov. 23 as part of a five-player trade.
Valencia, 32, made $3.15 million last season at Oakland while batting .287 with 17 homers and 51 RBIs. The Mariners obtained him in a Nov. 12 trade for minor-league pitcher Paul Blackburn.
Martin, 28, made $4.15 million last season while batting .247 for the Mariners with 15 homers and 47 RBIs.
Smyly and Dyson were also off-season trade acquisitions. Paxton, Vincent and Scribner played last season for the Mariners.
MARTIN TO TACOMA
Right-hander Cody Martin was sent to Triple-A Tacoma on an outright assignment after clearing waivers.
The Mariners designated Martin, 27, for assignment Wednesday in order to clear space on the 40-man roster after acquiring pitchers Drew Smyly and Shae Simmons in trades.
Martin was 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA last season in nine big-league games. He spent most of the season at Tacoma, where he was 10-7 with a 3.62 in 25 games, including 20 starts.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments