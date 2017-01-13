Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners reach agreements with all eight of their arbitration-eligible players

By Bob Dutton

SEATTLE

The Mariners aren’t only prolific these days at executing roster moves. They showed an ability Friday to sweep the board in terms of negotiating contracts.

The club completed a deal-making whirlwind covering roughly 12 hours by reaching agreements with all eight of their arbitration-eligible players prior to the deadline for both sides to exchange figures.

The process began Thursday night when shortstop Jean Segura, one of four arbitration-eligible players acquired by the Mariners in their many off-season deals, agreed to a one-year deal for $6.2 million.

On Friday morning, outfielder Leonys Martin agreed to a one-year deal for $4.85 million. Then first baseman/outfielder Danny Valencia, another newcomer, agreed to a one-year deal for $5.5 million.

Both deals were first reported by Jon Heyman of www.FanRagSports.com but later confirmed by The News Tribune.

Shortly thereafter, the Mariners confirmed deals with left-handed starting pitchers Drew Smyly and James Paxton; right-handed relievers Nick Vincent and Evan Scribner; and outfielder Jarrod Dyson.

The salaries for the latter five weren’t immediately available.

Segura, 26, made $2.6 million last season at Arizona while setting career highs with 20 homers, 64 RBIs and a .319 average. The Mariners acquired him on Nov. 23 as part of a five-player trade.

Valencia, 32, made $3.15 million last season at Oakland while batting .287 with 17 homers and 51 RBIs. The Mariners obtained him in a Nov. 12 trade for minor-league pitcher Paul Blackburn.

Martin, 28, made $4.15 million last season while batting .247 for the Mariners with 15 homers and 47 RBIs.

Smyly and Dyson were also off-season trade acquisitions. Paxton, Vincent and Scribner played last season for the Mariners.

MARTIN TO TACOMA

Right-hander Cody Martin was sent to Triple-A Tacoma on an outright assignment after clearing waivers.

The Mariners designated Martin, 27, for assignment Wednesday in order to clear space on the 40-man roster after acquiring pitchers Drew Smyly and Shae Simmons in trades.

Martin was 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA last season in nine big-league games. He spent most of the season at Tacoma, where he was 10-7 with a 3.62 in 25 games, including 20 starts.

　　　　

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

