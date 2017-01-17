Former Mariners president/GM Dan O’Brien passes away at 87

The Mariners released a statement regarding former president and general manager Dan O’Brien, who died Monday at the age of 87.
"On behalf of the Seattle Mariners organization," president and chief operating office Kevin Mather said, "I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dan O’Brien.
"He was a true gentleman who loved the game of baseball at all levels and served it well for over 45 years. Dan was the Mariners president in 1979-1980, and added general manager duties in 1981-1983, leading the organization’s efforts in hosting the 1979 All-Star Game and through an ownership transition.
"He is remembered by many for his dedication to the baseball community and most importantly to his family.
"Our best wishes are with Dan’s wife Mary Ann, his son Dan Jr., who worked for the Mariners in the inaugural season 1977, his daughter Lori, and his many friends in the baseball world."
O’Brien became the second general manager in Mariners history when he succeeded Lou Gorman. O’Brien held the job for three seasons before being replaced by Hal Keller in 1984.
O’Brien also served as the general manager at Texas from 1973-78 and California from 1992-93.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments