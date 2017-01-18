Mariners Insider Blog

January 18, 2017 2:05 PM

Mariners’ upcoming FanFest includes several new players

By Bob Dutton

SEATTLE

Want an early up-close look at some of the newest Mariners? The 19th annual Fanfest at Safeco Field lists six of the off-season’s bigger acquisitions among its expected participants.

General admission to the FanFest runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 28-29. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 at www.Mariners.com/FanFest and at Mariners Team Stores. Parking at the Safeco Field garage is $10.

Those scheduled to appear include the club’s two new starting pitchers, Drew Smyly and Yovani Gallardo, plus lefty reliever Marc Rzepczynski, first baseman/outfielder Danny Valencia and outfielders Jarrod Dyson and Mitch Haniger.

The tentative list of participants also includes starting pitcher James Paxton, reliever Dan Altavilla and outfielder Leonys Martin.

Four of the organization’s top prospects are also scheduled to appear: outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Kyle Lewis, and pitchers Andrew Moore and Nick Neidert.

Other participants include general manager Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais, hitting coach Edgar Martinez and former players Jay Buhner, Dan Wilson and Dave Valle.

The program includes autograph opportunities along with question-and-answer sessions. Fans will also be able to tour the Mariners clubhouse, run the bases and take part in various interactive games.　　

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

