Mariners announce series of front-office moves

The Mariners, with their roster roughly in place, announced a series a front-office moves Monday that include two promotions to director positions.
Jack Mosimann will now serve as the director for major league operations after spending the last four years as a player-development assistant. He will serve as liaison between the big-league club and front office while also overseeing clubhouse and video operations.
Jesse Smith is the new director of baseball analytics after serving as manager of baseball analytics since April 2015. His duties include turning statistical information into on-field strategy and assisting in player acquisition/evaluation.
The Mariners announced two moves within the scouting department.
Ian Shaw will serve as coordinator for professional and international scouting, while Tim Stanton was promoted to coordinator for amateur scouting.
Shaw previously worked as a video advance scouting intern, while Stanton was an assistant in baseball operations.
The Mariners also hired James Roche as a coordinator for player development. He will, effectively, fill Mosimann’s old duties. Joel Firman was hired as a quantitative assistant after serving last year as an analytics intern.
