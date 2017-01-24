Mariners to retire Edgar Martinez’s No. 11

First came Junior. Now comes Edgar. Just as it so often happened in the Mariners’ lineup throughout the 1990s.
Club president Kevin Mather announced plans Tuesday to retire the No. 11 worn by Edgar Martinez in an 18-year playing career from 1987 through 2004 and continuing today in his role as the club’s hitting coach.
The ceremony will occur prior to the Aug. 12 game against the Los Angeles Angels at Safeco Field.
The move comes one year after the Mariners retired the No. 24 worn by Ken Griffey Jr., just days after his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Griffey was the first player in franchise history to have his number retired.
The No. 42 was retired for all teams by Major League Baseball in 1997 on the 50-year anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color line.
Club officials privately acknowledged in recent years their intention to make Griffey’s number the first to be retired by the club and wanting that honor to coincide with his election to the Hall of Fame.
Martinez ranks as a logical second choice to have his number retired, and the timing of the move seemingly represents an effort by the Mariners to boost his chance to join Griffey in the Cooperstown, N.Y., shrine.
That remains no sure thing.
Martinez received 58.6 percent of the vote in the 2018 balloting announced last week. While his support climbed significantly in the last two years, election requires 75 percent, and Martinez has only two more years of ballot eligibility.
Martinez, 54, is the franchise’s all-time leader in games (2,055), runs (1,219), extra-base hits (838), doubles (514), RBIs (1,261) and on-base percentage (.418).
He ranks second in at-bats (7,213), hits (2,247), home runs (309) and batting average (.312).
Martinez wore No. 11 throughout his career, and he is the only Mariner to wear it since he made his playing debut on Sept. 12, 1987.
Seven players wore No. 11 before Martinez: Tommy Smith (1977), Charlie Beamon (1978), Mario Mendoza (1979-80), Jim Maier (1981), Bud Bulling (1982-83), Darnell Coles (1983) and Bob Kearney (1984-87).
