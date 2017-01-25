Mariners’ 2017 promotional schedule centers on Edgar, Junior and Ichiro

The weekend celebration in August surrounding the Mariners’ plan to retire Edgar Martinez’s No. 11 will include promotional giveaways for bobblehead dolls and replica jerseys.
Club president Kevin Mather announced plans Tuesday to retire Martinez’s number in an Aug. 12 ceremony prior to a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Safeco Field.
The decision, for the moment, is symbolic because Martinez is still wearing the number as the club’s hitting coach.
The celebration weekend will start Aug. 11 with the giveaway of Martinez bobblehead dolls to the first 45,000 fans.
In conjunction with the Aug. 12 ceremony, the first 45,000 fans will get a replica of plaque to be mounted in center field that recognizes Martinez’s number being retired. Only Aug. 13, the first 45,000 get a Martinez replica jersey.
The Mariners are also marking their 40th anniversary season by unveiling a statue of outfielder Ken Griffey Jr., who was inducted last year into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
The first 45,000 fans who attend the April 14 game against Texas will receive a replica of the statue.
The Martinez bobblehead giveaway is one of seven planned this season.
The first 20,000 fans will get bobblehead dolls of Ichiro Suzuki on April 19, Felix Hernandez on May 20, Jay Buhner on May 20, Nelson Cruz on June 3, Kyle Seager on July 8, and Robinson Cano on Sept. 9.
The Suzuki bobblehead promotion coincides with Suzuki’s return to Safeco Field as a member of the Miami Marlins. It is a double-bobblehead that recognizes his 262-hit season in 2004 and reaching 3,000 career hits in 2016.
The Mariners are planning five postgame fireworks displays: June 2, June 23, July 3, July 28 and Sept. 22.
The club released its complete 2017 promotional schedule on Wednesday. Other notable events:
***The Beard Hat is back. The first 20,000 fans get one on May 5.
***Pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma will be recognized with a Kuma Bear Hoodie Night on May 19. The first 15,000 fans get an adult-sized, navy Mariners jacket with a bear face and ears on the hood.
***Two snow globes will be given away on July 7: 10,000 will include a replica of the Safeco Field; and 10,000 will include a replica of the Kingdome.
***A miniature replica of the U.S.S. Mariner to the first 15,000 fans on July 29. The "ship" was moored behind the outfield wall at the Kingdome and celebrated Mariners home runs with simulated cannon fire.
