January 26, 2017 10:19 AM

Mariners announce 18 non-roster invites to big-league camp

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

The Mariners announced 18 non-roster invites to big-league camp, which begins when pitchers and catchers report Feb. 14 to the club’s complex in Peoria, Ariz.

Right-handed pitchers (8): Christian Bergman, Cody Martin, Andrew Moore, Micah Owings, Max Povse, Peter Tago, Dylan Unsworth and Ryan Weber.

Left-handed pitcher (1): Dean Kiekhefer.

Switch-handed pitcher (1): Pat Venditte.

Catchers (5): Nevin Ashley, Steven Baron, Marcus Littlewood, Tyler Marlette and Sebastian Valle.

Infielder (1): Tyler Smith.

Outfielders (2): Tyler O’Neill and Kyle Waldrop.

The camp roster currently stands at 59 players, including outfielder Boog Powell, who is still serving a suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.

TENTATIVE ROSTER NUMBERS

The Mariners also announced tentative uniform-number assignments for the new players on their 40-man roster. Some are likely to change prior to opening day, but for now:

Pitchers: Zac Curtis 62, Casey Fien 38, Paul Fry 68, Yovani Gallardo 49, Chris Heston 32, James Pazos 47, Marc Rzepczynski 25, Shae Simmons 59, Drew Smyly 33, Thyago Vieira 40 and Rob Whalen 63.

Catcher: Carlos Ruiz 52.

Infielders: Taylor Motter 21, Jean Segura 4 and Danny Valencia 26.

Outfielders: Jarrod Dyson 1 and Mitch Haniger 17. 　　

