Mariners get lefty Dillon Overton from Oakland in trade

Despite a series of shaky outings last season as a rookie, lefty Dillon Overton still seemed a good gamble to the Mariners in their ongoing quest to deepen their organizational pitching depth.
The Mariners acquired Overton, 25, on Thursday from Oakland in a trade for minor-league catcher Jason Goldstein. The move came one day after the Athletics designated Overton for assignment.
"Overton has always been a strong performer and maintains two options," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "He’s an excellent strike-thrower with above-average feel and a solid curveball/changeup combination.
"I’m glad we were able to add him."
To clear space for Overton on their 40-man roster, the Mariners designated veteran catcher Jesus Sucre for assignment. If Sucre clears waivers, he is likely to be sent to Triple-A Tacoma on an outright assignment.
The Mariners always anticipated a need to move Sucre off their 40-man roster because he is out of options and slotted behind Mike Zunino and Carlos Ruiz in the organizational depth chart.
Most clubs only carry two catchers on their major-league roster.
Sucre became immediately expendable earlier Thursday when the Mariners acquired veteran catcher Tuffy Gosewisch in a waiver claim from Atlanta. Gosewisch has an option remaining.
Overton was a second-round pick in 2013 who underwent reconstructive-elbow surgery shortly after he signed. He is 20-14 with a 3.18 ERA in three minor-league seasons, including 13-5 with a 3.29 ERA last season at Triple-A Nashville.
He reached the big leagues last season — and it didn’t go well.
Overton gave up 12 homers in 24 1/3 innings while allowing 31 runs and 48 hits over seven appearances, including five starts.
Sucre, 28, batted .209 in 90 games while spending the last four seasons shuttling between the Mariners and the minor leagues. He was 12-for-25 last season in nine big-league games.
Goldstein, 22, was a ninth-round pick in the 2016 draft who batted .279 with no homers and six RBIs in 19 games at Rookie Peoria (five games) and Short-A Everett (14).
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
